Portland Sea Dogs, the Red Sox’ Double A affiliate, sold

“They understand that the minor league teams are run at the local level, they’re not run at the national level,” said Geoff Iacuessa, Sea Dogs president and general manager, on Tuesday from San Diego, site of baseball’s Winter Meetings. “It’s so important to me and so important to them that the staff stays, that ticket prices are staying the same, our affiliation with the Red Sox is staying the same, and we’re thrilled to still be in Portland. A lot of what Diamond has been encouraging us to do and wanting us to do is to continue business as usual and continue to do the great things we do to create a nice atmosphere for fans to come out and see a game. They don’t want to mess with that.”

The Portland Sea Dogs have a new owner, but aside from that major development, it will be same as it ever was for the Red Sox’ Double A affiliate under its new ownership consortium, Diamond Baseball Holdings.

Advertisement

Don Burke founded the Sea Dogs franchise in the fall of 1992, with their first season in 1994. His children, Bill Burke and Sally McNamara, became active in owning the club in 2008.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“After 30 years of ownership and following our best season ever in 2022, the time is right for our family to move on,” said Bill Burke in a press release on the team’s website. “Going forward, the Sea Dogs will have all the resources in place to take this franchise to new heights for the greatest fans in minor league sports.”

McNamara added, “My brother and I are confident that the Portland Sea Dogs staff, along with these new owners, will carry on our father’s founding vision and commitment to bringing high-quality professional baseball and family-friendly entertainment to Portland.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to steward his legacy, and our family is looking forward to being back in the Hadlock stands next season and enjoying the games as fans.”

Advertisement

Diamond Baseball Holdings was formed soon after Major League Baseball took over, contracted, and reorganized Minor League Baseball last year. The group bought 10 minor league clubs last year, with Portland one of three more added in Tuesday’s announcement.

On Tuesday, the Sea Dogs were presented with Baseball America’s Bob Freitas Award as the top Double A franchise in the country.

Iacuessa said the plan is for concession prices to remain the same for 2023 but it’s too soon to make a guarantee given ongoing supply-chain and inflation concerns.

A purchase price for the Sea Dogs was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.