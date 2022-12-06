Portugal shined at the World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo. What’s next for the declining superstar?

But even Santos might not have known how much better Portugal could be. Six years ago, he brought on veteran Ricardo Quaresma after Ronaldo departed with an injury, and another veteran, Eder, scored in the Euro final against France. This time, Santos replaced Ronaldo with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, who had played a total of 33 minutes in three international appearances. Ramos responded with three goals before departing in the 74th minute.

What it did take was a coach who would not be too intimidated to bench Ronaldo, which is what Fernando Santos did for a 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the World Cup Tuesday.

It didn’t take a genius to figure out Portugal might play better without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup. The team is loaded with talent, and the one time they had to perform without Ronaldo, they won the 2016 European Championship. That Euro final was quite a while ago, but it provided a preview of how the Portuguese team might look post-CR7, whenever that day might come.

Santos, 68, needed a strong personality to survive eight years as Portugal’s coach. To confront Ronaldo, though, Santos needed that, plus credibility developed by guiding the team to the Euro title and a Nations League victory. There is an uncompromising side to Santos, and Revolution supporters received a glimpse of it when he brought Sporting CP to Gillette Stadium in 2004. The Revolution won, 2-1, and the Sporting players, reflecting their coach’s competitiveness, literally went down fighting. Three of them — including current South Korea coach Paulo Bento — were red-carded.

Santos has a reputation for being ultra-conservative, his teams playing defensively. But Portugal appeared anything but that against Switzerland. Not only did the Portuguese go on the attack, they functioned smoothly, the offense unshackled, the team uninhibited. One obvious reason for this was that the players’ moves were not predicated on their all-time leading scorer. Their first thought was not to look for Ronaldo, which opened options and made the team less predictable. And the Swiss seemed to be understandably surprised that were being picked apart by the Portuguese midfield, plus defenders Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe, who both scored, and forwards Rafael Leao and Ramos.

Ronaldo finally entered the game in the second half, drawing cheers from the Lusail Stadium crowd, and finishing a goal disallowed for offside. For a player who has been considered the world’s best for several years, and one that depended on athleticism and quickness, Ronaldo seemed a step or two slow. And that is not news to anyone these days. Ronaldo was benched by Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag before finally leaving the club after going 90 minutes in a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa early last month. Santos indicated the time had come with the national team by replacing Ronaldo in the second half of a 2-1 loss to South Korea in group play, and Ronaldo’s negative reaction made the coach’s choice easier.

Ronaldo remains in demand, judging by the crowd’s reaction Tuesday, and the fact he has been offered more than $200 million to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. But Ronaldo’s days at the top level appear over. Ronaldo will not easily be able to adjust his game. He can’t transition into a playmaking role, as Lionel Messi likely will, once he slows down. Ronaldo’s strengths are running at defenders, converting goals from all angles with conviction and precision, providing a set-piece threat. Ronaldo’s dribbling and trickery, plus physical presence made him unique; others have been able to match his technique, but probably none have been able to exhibit such skill at a similar speed, and with similarly ruthless finishing ability.

But now, even the fans at Lusail Stadium realize Ronaldo is not needed, at least as a starter. This was not the first time Portugal scored six or more goals in a game under Santos’s direction, but they had never done so against high-level opposition. The dismantling of the Swiss makes it a no-brainer for Santos to go with the same lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals.

So what role does Ronaldo fill? In the 2016 Euros, Santos utilized Quaresma, who was considered a poor man’s Ronaldo, as a late-game substitute. That will be how Ronaldo will function, though he could yet play an important part in the World Cup.

Possible scenarios include Morocco somehow holding down Portugal, the game going to penalty kicks, as it in the Moroccans’ victory over Spain Tuesday; who better than CR7 as a late sub, getting a chance for a free kick, or going against goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in penalty kicks?

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.