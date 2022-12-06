Rangers scoop up lefthanded starter Andrew Heaney, another potential Red Sox target

SAN DIEGO — As they continue to wait for resolution with Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox have remained active in searching for pitchers — though a number of their targets are landing elsewhere. On Tuesday, the team learned that another rotation target, lefthander Andrew Heaney, was heading elsewhere.
Heaney reached a two-year, $25 million agreement with the Texas Rangers that reportedly includes incentives that could increase the value of the deal to $37 million. According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox offered Heaney a two-year deal with a higher guarantee, but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer to home.
Advertisement
Heaney was coming off a dominant 2022 season with the Dodgers in which he went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA and a whopping 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings, albeit in 72⅔ innings as a result of shoulder issues.
With Heaney and Zach Eflin — who turned down a three-year, $40 million offer from the Sox to sign for the same salary with the Rays last week — off the market, the Sox will continue their search for an addition to the 2023 rotation. The team has said that 2022 rotation members Nate Eovaldi and Michael Wacha remain considerations in that search.
Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.