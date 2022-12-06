Rangers scoop up lefthanded starter Andrew Heaney, another potential Red Sox target

SAN DIEGO — As they continue to wait for resolution with Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox have remained active in searching for pitchers — though a number of their targets are landing elsewhere. On Tuesday, the team learned that another rotation target, lefthander Andrew Heaney, was heading elsewhere.

Heaney reached a two-year, $25 million agreement with the Texas Rangers that reportedly includes incentives that could increase the value of the deal to $37 million. According to multiple major league sources, the Red Sox offered Heaney a two-year deal with a higher guarantee, but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer to home.