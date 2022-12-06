Red Sox interested in reuniting with Christian Vázquez, still working on Rafael Devers extension

Vázquez hit .282/.327/.432 with a .759 OPS in 84 games as Boston’s primary catcher. Although he played a significant role in the Astros’ World Series title last year, Houston utilized him as their backup to Martín Maldonaldo . Now, Vázquez is seeking a role as a starter.

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox are in need of a starting catcher. As of Tuesday, Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said they have been aggressive on that front, pursuing names they feel will fit the team’s vision for 2023. One of those names is former Sox catcher Christian Vázquez , who they traded at last year’s deadline to the Astros.

“We’re in on the guys that we like,” Bloom said at Tuesday afternoon’s Winter Meetings news conference. “And there are some guys that we like, but for whatever reason, aren’t the right fit for us. We’re trying to be selective with who we pursue. I don’t see it as any different from a lot of other areas of our roster. We should always be looking to get better everywhere. And, you know, that’s going to be easier at some places than others.”

The Red Sox’ current catching depth is limited to Reese McGuire and Connor Wong.

Devers deal not on the backburner

The Red Sox have been engaged in extension talks with Rafael Devers this offseason. Even though the Red Sox have more immediate needs, such as a potential reunion with Xander Bogaerts, Bloom made it clear that talks around retaining Devers beyond next season are still at the top of their priority list.

“It’s definitely not a backburner topic for us,” Bloom said. “But until there’s something with him, nothing I say really matters. But it’s definitely not a backburner topic.

“Needless to say, I think when there’s other things happening in the business, really on both sides, both for clubs or agents, it’s sometimes hard to buckle down on things that don’t have the same deadline. But you know, we view this as a top-line, urgent item for us.”

Sox in WBC

The Red Sox have a number of key players in this year’s World Baseball Classic. Kiké Hernández will represent Puerto Rico, Trevor Story will play for Team USA, Alex Verdugo is set to play for Mexico, and Devers will be a part of a stacked Dominican Republic roster.

All should play significant roles. Mark DeRosa, who will serve as Team USA’s manager, said Story will have the opportunity to play both second base and shortstop.

“I’ve known Trevor for a while,” DeRosa said. “In talking to him he couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it. There’s so many superstars on this roster. It’s hard to say this is who we’re gonna run out on a particular day, or this is who is going to be the backup. I think there’s this beautiful theme that these guys have created of ‘Hey, whatever you need me to do.’ And that, for the most part, everybody that I’ve talked to, has been exactly what [they said]. I’m sure Trevor is going to play a lot up the middle.”

Nelson Cruz is the general manager for the Dominican Republic. He’s seen Devers grow since he was a rookie and said he will be a fixture in their lineup.

“Well, I mean, we got a lot of righties,” Cruz said. “I believe that we have a lot of righties, so he’s a lefty that’s going to bring balance to the team. He’s going to be in the middle of the lineup with a lot of power hitters.”





