Red Sox in advanced talks with pitcher Tommy Kahnle, who could choose his team Tuesday

Kahnle, 33, pitched just 12 2/3 innings in 2022. But after he was sidelined for four months from mid-May through mid-September with a bone bruise in his elbow, the righthander was dominant down the stretch, finishing the year by allowing one run over 8 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk for the Dodgers. Kahnle – who missed nearly all of 2020 and the entirety of the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery – featured his excellent 90 m.p.h. changeup as his primary pitch, throwing it an incredible 83 percent of the time in September, while sitting at 95-96 m.p.h. with his four-seam fastball.

SAN DIEGO – The Red Sox are among the teams involved in advanced talks with free-agent reliever Tommy Kahnle, who is expected to make a decision about a team as soon as Tuesday, according to multiple major league sources.

Advertisement

The Sox are among the finalists for Kahnle. The effort to acquire him continues an effort by the team to create a deeper late-innings pool of options in response to a disappointing bullpen performance that contributed to the team’s last-place finish in 2022.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Red Sox bullpen had a 4.59 ERA last year, producing a mandate for change. While the team has already signed lefthander Joely Rodríguez to a one-year, $2 million deal that included a team option while reaching agreement with righthander Chris Martin on a two-year deal worth a reported $17.5 million, the team is hoping to continue bolstering its relief group.

“We came into this offseason on the pitching side of things wanting to add multiple arms to the bullpen, hopefully at least three, maybe more if we see the opportunity is there,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said on Monday at the Winter Meetings. “That was something we wanted to prioritize, targeting specific relievers we like, that we think will help us win games and bring ingredients that help the puzzle fit. It’s obviously an area we struggled in ‘22.

Advertisement

“A big part of the improvement we’re hoping to see has to come from getting more out of guys that are here and helping them reach their ceilings. That can really take us to the next level, but we also felt we couldn’t sit on our hands with the group we had. We had to go out and add to it and we’re in the middle of doing that.”

The pursuit of Kahnle represents part of that effort.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.