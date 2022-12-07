Eight Boston-area holiday markets to shop this month

SNOWPORT IN BOSTON’S SEAPORT The second annual holiday market at Snowport is twice the size of last year’s, featuring more than 120 vendors, a tree market, and a cocktail bar from Tuscan Kitchen. Through Dec. 31. Hours vary. Free to attend. 100 Seaport Blvd. bostonseaport.xyz

Makers selling giftable goods are popping up all over, from the Seaport to Nubian Square, during these remaining weeks of holiday shopping.

The SoWa Winter Festival will feature over 100 vendors this year. SoWa Boston

SOWA WINTER FESTIVAL Now in its seventh year, this annual festival brings together over 100 artists, designers, and specialty craftsmen at the SoWa Power Station. The building’s first floor will offer food and beverages, and its second will have live music and cocktails designed by in-demand Boston bartenders. Dec. 7-11. Hours vary. $10. SoWa Power Station, 550 Harrison Ave., Boston. sowaboston.com

BLACK LEGACY MARKETPLACE Black Market, a Nubian square incubator focusing on Black entrepreneurs, will hold its signature holiday market spotlighting Black-owned small businesses for the last time this year. Head over to Black Market Nubian every Saturday in December for a chance to browse through selections from their local vendors. Dec. 10, 17, and 24 from 1-5 p.m. Black Market Nubian, 2136 Washington St., Roxbury. linktr.ee/blackmarketnubian

BOSTON WOMEN’S MARKET’S HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKETS The Boston Women’s Market, boasting a community of over a thousand members, has holiday markets coming up at Boston’s High Street Place on Dec. 8, in the Fenway at the Station on Dec. 9 and Time Out Market on Dec. 10, and at Everett’s Night Shift Brewing on Dec. 11. . Check the Boston Women’s Market’s events page for the details of each, including gingerbread house building, ornament decorating and gift wrapping stations, and a champagne vending machine. bostonwomensmarket.com

A selection of specialty cups made by James Guggina Ceramics on sale at the Harvard Square Holiday Fairs. Courtesy of James Guggina

HARVARD SQUARE HOLIDAY FAIRS This Cambridge fair has been around since 1986, and offers a selection of one-of-a-kind and handmade products. From across New England and around the world, dozens of vendors will set up in Harvard Square to sell candles, knitwear, prints, vintage items, food, and more. Dec. 9-11, and 16-18. Hours vary. Free to attend. 33 Dunster St., Cambridge. harvardsquareholidayfair.com

ARTHAUS HOLIDAY MARKET Visitors can shop for paintings, jewelry, photographs, sculptures, clothing, and more made by members of Unbound Visual Artists at this holiday market running Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in December and concluding on Monday, Dec. 26. As an extra treat, RSVP for the event’s free Grand Opening on Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m., featuring wine, raffles, and live music from classical pianist Jim Perkins. Hours vary. Free to attend. Arthaus Gallery, 43 North Beacon St., Allston. unboundvisualarts.org

HOLLYGAY MARKET If you’re looking to make the Yuletide gay, stop by the Royale this month for their third annual market featuring over 90 LGBTQ+ makers, artists, designers, and small business owners. When you’re not browsing, enjoy the event’s festive drag performances. Dec. 11, 3-9 p.m., $10. Royale, 279 Tremont St. facebook.com

CrEATor MARKET In addition to stopping in for food and drink, you can shop locally made wares including handmade jewelry, pottery, soap, and candles by New England artisans at the Boston Public Market on weekends through Dec. 24. Find updates on visiting vendors on the market’s Instagram page @bostonpublicmarket. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. bostonpublicmarket.org

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford. Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.