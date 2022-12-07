As finale looms, where will ‘White Lotus’ plotlines lead?

The themes are different this season, as creator Mike White moves from the entitlement and colonial inclinations of rich people to their sexual politics. There are many hookups at the White Lotus this time, not least of all because there are two sex workers afoot, and these hookups often portray sex as a weapon of sorts, or as a transaction.

I’ve heard from a number of people who are disappointed with this season of “The White Lotus.” It’s not the revelation that season 1 was, certainly; we go into the action in Sicily already aware of how the show works — the humor, the multiple plotlines, the on-location beauty, the whodunit. But still, I’m loving it.

Poor Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) appears to be in the middle of some kind of sting situation, where her new pal Quentin (Tom Hollander) has pushed her into a drug-fueled sexual liaison. Does Quentin have a relationship of some sort with her husband, and are they trying to, say, get evidence of adultery to help them around Tanya’s prenup? That’s one theory.

Meanwhile, Harper (Aubrey Plaza) is trying to punish Ethan (Will Sharpe) for lying about his boys’ night — even though he’s not lying. As payback, she’s leading him to believe she slept with Cameron (Theo James), which disturbs him for obvious reasons and less obvious reasons (Cameron has always tried to emasculate him). And young Albie (Adam DiMarco) and young Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) both appear to be the unknowing marks of their sexual crushes. Did Lucia (Simona Tabasco) stage the appearance of her pimp to manipulate Albie and his family? Is Quentin’s “nephew,” Jack (Leo Woodall), leading Portia on in order to get her out of the way for Quentin?

Many of the performances this season are good, but I’ve been enjoying Plaza most of all. Her mischievous, slightly sadistic expressions are perfect in White’s satirical atmosphere. It’s fun going into this Sunday’s finale with so many questions up in the air, including the identity of those dead bodies in the water. White has a lot to get done in the finale.

