Globe classical music critic A.Z. Madonna to appear on ‘Jeopardy’ Thursday

“I’m both excited and nervous,” Madonna said. “Now that it’s coming up, I’m like, ‘Oh, I have to watch myself and listen to my own speaking voice?’ I don’t know if I’m ready for this.”

Classical music writer and critic A.Z. Madonna will appear as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on WBZ.

A Boston Globe music critic is about to make her television debut.

Madonna was inspired to audition for the show after watching champions Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider compete last year. She said the show, which is hosted by Ken Jennings, asks for a “very wide, but not so deep pool of knowledge,” and she was thrilled to have made it through all the audition rounds.

Advertisement

“I’ve auditioned before, but I haven’t made it past the live audition round,” Madonna said.

While prepping for the show, which is taped in Los Angeles,, Madonna said she found out that contestants often refer to the opera category as “the dreaded opera category.”

“When I heard that, I said, ‘I’m not going to dread the opera category. The opera category better dread me,’” she said.

Madonna added that she plans to host a small watch party with a few close friends at her home.

“I like playing games, I think it’s fun,” she said.

Tune in — and stay tuned for a post-show feature by Madonna in the Globe.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.