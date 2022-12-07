Phil Rosenthal talks travel and food, with a generous helping of laughs

“Somebody Feed Phil,” the Netflix food-and-travel series that recently launched its sixth season, is Rosenthal’s unlikely second act in television. From 1995 to 2005 he presided over “Everybody Loves Raymond,” the easygoing sitcom that starred Ray Romano (and featured Rosenthal’s wife, Monica Horan, as Ray’s sister-in-law, Amy). Now he’s bringing his bottomless love of food and humor on the road. He’ll be at the Wilbur for two shows Sunday.

For the past several years, Rosenthal has done this for the benefit of an adoring TV audience. Every mouthful is followed by his signature look — eyebrows raised to the heavens and eyes as big as saucers, gaping into the camera.

Phil Rosenthal is not exactly a food critic. When he takes a bite of something — of anything — his face typically lights up in sheer delight. “So good!” he might blurt. Or if he’s at a loss for words, he’ll let out an ecstatic groan.

The stage show is a moderated conversation, with plenty of time set aside for audience questions.

“I talk about my philosophy on life, what I’ve learned from the benefits of travel,” Rosenthal explains, on the phone from his home in Southern California. “I think the food thing is actually secondary. The travel thing is the main part of the show. Because that’s where you meet the people.

“I always say that food is the great connector, and laughs are the cement.”

If the show sounds like another retread of the late Anthony Bourdain’s television formula, well, Rosenthal won’t argue one bit. In fact, when he first pitched the idea to PBS some years ago (the network ran one season of the show’s precursor, “I’ll Have What Phil’s Having,” in 2015), he sold it with one line: “I’m exactly like Anthony Bourdain, if he was afraid of everything.”

Despite that comical caveat, from tasting boxty in Dublin to reindeer in Helsinki, Rosenthal is game for anything. Almost anything, that is: He’s quick to point out his season five visit to Oaxaca, when he couldn’t sleep for three days because he was under the impression he was going to have to eat iguana.

At the end of a great meal, the chef “pointed to this burnt husk of an animal that looked like a monster, like something out of a horror movie,” he recalls. Told the iguana would take a half-hour to prepare, he begged off, blaming his crew’s schedule.

“I’m not proud, but I said, ‘Oh my, look at the time!’ ” As a consolation, the chef brought out a bowlful of beetles — live beetles.

“I never want to disparage a culture or hurt anybody’s feelings,” Rosenthal says, laughing. “But what flew out of my mouth was ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!’ ”

At the beginning of the live show, they screen a five-minute reel of highlights from the current season of “Somebody Feed Phil.”

“I love hearing backstage when the theme song comes on and everyone sings along,” Rosenthal says. “So nice. It kind of typifies the evening.”

It’s an amusingly goofy song: “A happy, hungry man’s traveling all across the sea and the land/He’s trying to understand the art of pasta, pork, chicken and lamb.” It was recorded by Lake Street Dive, the crowd-pleasing band whose members met at the New England Conservatory of Music.

Rosenthal first heard them in “Another Day, Another Time,” the concert documentary that celebrated the music of “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013), the Coen brothers’ feature film about the 1960s folk scene in Greenwich Village. The concert was produced by Rosenthal’s friend T Bone Burnett, who introduced him to the band. The next time they played in LA, he took the musicians to — what else? — dinner.

“I don’t know what I was thinking, that these kids would want to go out with an old Jewish man after their concert,” he says. “But they did!”

And when it came time to write the theme song for the new show, “I wrote some lyrics, and they wrote some additional, better lyrics. And that catchy tune that you can dance to.”

In the final episode of the current season, Rosenthal says it was his beloved parents, Helen and Max, who taught him the value of the important things in life — “art, culture, education, and kindness.” The episode is a tribute; both of his parents, who had been regulars on the show, passed away within the past few years.

Helen Rosenthal died at age 86 of complications from ALS. Proceeds from the recently released “Somebody Feed Phil: The Book” will benefit I AM ALS, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the disease and aiding the pursuit of a cure.

“They say it’s not a tragedy when an older person dies, but the tragedy is the suffering,” Rosenthal says. “It’s such a goddamned disease.”

One of the sweeter episodes of “Somebody Feed Phil” finds him in Maine, where he visits members of his extended family. “It seems like an idyllic setting for anything,” he says. “It’s a utopian world. I love it there.”

The episode is a prime example of what he hopes to accomplish with the show, he says. “I’m trying to use what I’ve learned about how to tell a story on TV in the service of family, friends, food, travel, and laughs. These to me are the Holy Grail of life.”

And what’s his secret for eating everything in sight without putting an ounce of fat on his bony frame?

“You know how they make a dog food commercial?” he asks. “They don’t feed the dog until the commercial.”

PHIL ROSENTHAL

At the Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $28-48. thewilbur.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.



