A South Pole expedition and women’s suffrage intertwine in Henriette Lazaridis’s historical novel ‘Terra Nova’

I love a Jack London-esque frozen adventure. It’s what drew me to “ Terra Nova ,” the latest from Cambridge-based novelist Henriette Lazaridis. The title is an homage to British Antarctic explorer Robert Scott , she said.

“I’ve been a Robert Scott nut since I was 7. I saw a documentary and imprinted on Scott like a duckling. I named my golden retriever Scotty,” she told me in a recent phone interview.

On Scott’s Terra Nova expedition of 1910, he reached the South pole just weeks after Norwegian Roald Amundsen.

Into her novel, Lazaridis weaves another story entirely, in the vein of strong-female historical fiction. And the blend works.

In one storyline: British Antarctic explorer Edward Heywoud, and his climbing buddy/photographer James Watts, race to become the first men to reach the South Pole, a la Scott. They battle starvation and frostbite, and eat their sled dog as their earlobes harden like freezing meat, and their teeth clack over imagined food.

Soon the men are at loggerheads about Heywoud’s decision to fudge his pole-win, removing the Norwegian flag and swapping in his own Union Jack for a photograph. After all, the Norwegians froze to death on their journey home, and can’t reveal the truth. The guilt eats away at Watts. His silent protest: taking a photo of the discarded Norwegian flag near the one Heywoud has planted..

In the novel’s second storyline, Viola, a London photojournalist is determined to document the women’s suffrage movement, specifically the hunger-strikers — jailed women who starve themselves “for the cause,” and are eventually force-fed “like geese.” Viola captures their suffering in a series of nudes, posed to mimic famous paintings by Titian and Botticelli.

The thread binding the tales: Viola is married to Heywoud while lusting for Watts and “holds both men in her heart equally.”

Add to this Viola’s opposition to Heywoud’s desire to have a child. (“You want a son to be your heir and legacy. For me, a child takes away the kind of legacy I want.”)

Lazaridis — an Oxford graduate and Rhodes Scholar who taught English at Harvard, and now teaches at Boston’s GrubStreet — talked to the Globe about arctic adventure, rowing, and Billy Crudup.

"Terra Nova" by Henriette Lazaridis handout

Q. You’ve said Robert Scott sparked the book.

A. I thought about what it must’ve felt like for Scott to show up at the South Pole and see Amundsen’s flag there. Scott did the right thing. But I thought: What if he didn’t?

Q. How did Viola’s storyline come about?

A. I knew I’d have these two men. I thought, two is fine — but it’s less interesting than a triangle. I wanted a woman to be like Penelope in “The Odyssey” who stays home and makes art. Penelope unravels her tapestry, but I thought: What if you have a woman back home who’s experiencing independence as an artist because the men aren’t there? There was Viola.

Q. Hunger is a theme in both storylines.

A. The [hunger-strikers] starve themselves just like the men. There’s the literal hunger, but also ambition, desire. Viola wants to be able to love two men. There’s also financial hunger. [Her friend] Isabella is a gifted artist but chooses to live a certain way to support herself.

Q. I’m fascinated that you write longhand.

A. I’ve [tried typing] but I love the tactile experience of writing with a pen. I usually write with a fountain pen. I like Pilot Varsity, but I also have fountain pens I’ve acquired over time, like my father’s old pen. Longhand works for me. It keeps me going slow.

Q. You also row.

A. Yeah, for the Cambridge Boat Club. I started when I was 35. It looked so beautiful.

Q. Where did you grow up?

A. Canton, when I was really little. Then my parents moved to Lincoln. They were Greek, and there were a handful of other Greek people there. Greek is actually my first language.

Q. Do you think or write in Greek?

A. I do think in Greek. I write e-mails and correspondence in Greek, but I’ve never written fiction in Greek. It’s funny, all I have to do is look at a map of Greece, and I start muttering to myself in Greek.

Q. If this were adapted for screen, who would be your dream cast?

A. Jessie Buckley would make a really good Viola. Billy Crudup would be Watts — but Billy Crudup of 20 years ago.

The online book club Words & Whimsy hosts a chat with Lazaridis on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. via Facebook Live. Visit wordsandwhimsy.ca.









