Verizon extending Fios to seven communities

Verizon is extending its Fios fiber-based broadband service to new customers in Worcester, Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport, and Plainville. The company said the expansion will make the service available to an additional 75,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts. Fios delivers Internet download speeds of up to one gigabit. The company also provides a free broadband option to low-income households, in partnership with the Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program. — HIAWATHA BRAY

COMMUTING

Life science employees drive by themselves to work

Most workers in the life sciences industry are driving to the job alone, a significant shift away from public-transit commuting habits that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council that involved more than 1,300 people who work for or support life science companies. The poll, taken earlier this fall, shows 57 percent of workers say they primarily drive alone, versus taking another form of transportation, compared with 44 percent in 2019. Only 16 percent said they ride the bus or subway, and 9 percent say they take commuter rail, compared with 26 percent and 15 percent, respectively, three years ago. MassBio said workers are driving more and using public transportation less frequently because of a lack of reliability and flexibility seen among the various MBTA bus and train lines. One-third of the workers said they do not work from home at all, presumably because many of them work in labs, while two-thirds work from home at least one day a week. — JON CHESTO

GAMING

Microsoft cuts deal to have Call of Duty on Nintendo

Microsoft said Wednesday that it struck a deal to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years when its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard goes through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” game title. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Uber offices in San Francisco, Feb. 17, 2022. JIM WILSON/NYT

SELF-DRIVING CARS

Uber launches robotaxi service

Uber is launching its first robotaxi service, reaffirming the company’s commitment to a self-driving taxi fleet even as the hype around autonomous vehicles fades. The San Francisco-based company is partnering with Motional, which is an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai and Aptiv, to allow customers to hail self-driving rides in Las Vegas, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. The launch is part of a 10-year deal that will pair Motional’s all-electric IONIQ 5 robotaxis with Uber’s ride-hailing and delivery platform. The partnership began testing driverless food deliveries on Uber Eats in Santa Monica, Calif., in May. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

SF building inspectors probing makeshift bedrooms at Twitter headquarters

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection said Tuesday it was investigating a complaint that Twitter had created makeshift bedrooms at its headquarters in the city, as new owner Elon Musk seeks to instill a ‘’hardcore’' culture at the social media company. ‘’We need to make sure the building is being used as intended,’’ Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the department, said in an e-mail. ‘’There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely. No one is above the law,’’ he said. The complaint — sent on Twitter to San Francisco’s 311 service — came after Forbes reported that multiple rooms in Twitter’s office were being converted into sleeping spaces, describing them as ‘’modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors.’’ Musk appeared to confirm the report, writing on Twitter: ‘’So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?’’ He tagged San Francisco Mayor London Breed, whose office did not respond to a request for comment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LAYOFFS

Plaid cuts 260 jobs

Plaid Inc. said it cut 260 staffers Wednesday after changing macroeconomic conditions forced it to rein in costs. The San Francisco-based company, which provides connections between popular financial-technology apps and consumers’ bank accounts, will provide 16 weeks of separation pay and accelerate equity grants for some employees, chief executive Zach Perret said in a memo to staffers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla loses bid for new trial in discrimination case

Tesla was denied new trial in a suit by a Black former contract worker who was awarded $137 million by a jury that found he faced racist abuse at the electric vehicle maker’s northern California factory. US District Judge William Orrick on Wednesday denied Tesla’s request for a new trial over both liability and damages in the case brought by Owen Diaz. The judge slashed that award to $15 million in April, but Diaz refused the reduced amount. His lawyers then sought a new trial just over damages, which has been set for March 27, 2023. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Dish Network Corp. instructional guides are arranged for a photograph in Princeton, Illinois on July 26, 2019. Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

MOBILE PHONES

Dish to offer $25-a-month plan for life

Dish Network has started a trial of its anticipated Boost Infinite mobile phone plan with a $25-a-month lifetime price guarantee designed to lure customers away from the dominant wireless carriers. The company launched the beta version early Wednesday and plans a full nationwide rollout in the first three months of 2023. The unusually low price could be a ‘’lightning rod’' that jolts the industry toward lower rates, Stephen Stokols, Dish’s executive vice president of retail wireless, said in an interview. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Border officials at London airports to strike around Christmas and New Year’s

Border officials at London Heathrow and Gatwick airports will strike over Christmas in the latest bout of industrial action to threaten travel chaos during the festive period. Workers in passport booths will walk out on Dec. 23-25 and Dec. 28-31 in a dispute over pay, the Public and Commercial Services union said Wednesday. The strikes also affect other airports — Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Glasgow — as well as the port of Newhaven. Rail unions have already announced a wave of strikes scheduled for this month and January, including one over the Christmas period. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

London no longer Europe’s financial center post Brexit, official says

The boss of Europe’s largest exchange group took a swipe at the UK capital, saying Brexit means it is no longer Europe’s dominant financial center. “London used to be the largest financial center of the European Union, and everybody liked it,” Euronext NV chief executive Stephane Boujnah told Bloomberg Television. “Today, London is the largest financial center of the United Kingdom.” Boujnah was speaking after the combined market capitalization of primary listings in France, excluding ETFs and ADRs, briefly overtook that of Britain last month. While more money changes hands daily in London than in Paris, the turnover across all of Euronext’s exchanges is double that of London, Boujnah said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS