Ime Udoka and Nia Long split after 13 years, in wake of Celtics controversy

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” a source told People magazine. A representative for Long also told People that Long is focusing on her children and “rebuilding her life.”

In September, the Celtics suspended Udoka, 45, for a year for having an improper relationship with a subordinate team employee, league sources told the Globe.

Embattled Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and his longtime partner, actress Nia Long, have officially split, Long’s representatives confirmed to the Globe on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that this information is correct,” a representative for Long said via email.

Advertisement

Udoka and Long are parents to Kez, 11, who had to be pulled out of school in the wake of Udoka’s suspension, Long told The Hollywood Reporter in a wide-ranging interview last week.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long told THR. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Long would not discuss the status of her relationship with Udoka or the circumstances surrounding his suspension in the Hollywood Reporter interview. But the actress had sharp words for how the team handled the controversy.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK,” Long said. “It’s very disappointing.”

Long and Udoka first began dating in 2010, and got engaged in 2015. In the THR interview, Long said she had moved from Boston back to Los Angeles with Kez and Massai, 22, her son from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

A representative for Long told People that the actress and Udoke are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son.”





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.