Inflation is a big factor in holiday travel this year. (Also: Some people don’t like ‘seeing lights’!)

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.
The Vacationer, a website full of resources and information to help travelers plan their trips, conducted a survey recently to find out how many Americans would travel for the December holidays this year and whether inflation and gas prices are affecting their plans. For fun, they said, they also asked people their least favorite holiday traditions.
I confess that’s the part I read with greatest interest, despite its lack of relevance to the world of travel, and maybe you will, too. I promise to share more on those answers later.
But first: Some key takeaways from the holiday travel survey, which was conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer. In total, 1,003 Americans over the age of 18 were polled on Oct. 25. Of those surveyed, 48.26 percent identified as men and 51.74 percent as women. Nearly 19 percent of respondents were between the ages of 18-29, nearly 29 percent were 30-44, 35 percent were 45-60, and close to 18 percent were over 60.
- 42.98 percent of respondents intended to travel for Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa this year. This was a 9.31 percent decrease from the 47.39 percent who intended to travel for the December holidays in 2021.
- 32.6 percent of respondents said they would spend more than $500 to travel for the December holidays this year. Last year, only 23.33 percent said they planned to spend more than $500.
- Nearly 41 percent said inflation is affecting their Christmas travel plans.
- More than 50 percent said inflation is affecting their ability to give gifts.
- Women are way more likely to want to stay home for the holidays. Nearly 43 percent said they wanted to stay put, but only 30.37 percent of men said they prefer not to travel for either holiday.
Now about those Scrooges. Here is the full ranked list of most disliked holiday traditions, according to The Vacationer survey. (Survey respondents were able to choose as many items as they wanted.)
1. Gift exchange — 26.72%
2. Attending a religious service — 24.93%
3. Caroling or singing — 24.23%
4. Holiday party — 22.13%
5. Decorating your home — 18.94%
6. Meal with friends or family — 18.54%
7. Lighting candles — 13.56%
8. Baking cookies or other sweet treats — 12.76%
9. Volunteering — 11.86%
10. Santa Claus — 11.47%
11. A family tradition — 11.27%
12. Christmas trees — 9.67%
13. Seeing lights — 8.57%
None of these. I like them all. — 29.11%
One other interesting note: The survey found that people from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania were most likely to dislike the major holiday traditions, especially meals with friends or family, exchanging gifts, holiday parties, decorating, and baking cookies.
Tell us: Is there something on the list above that you can’t stand either? Are you traveling this month, despite high costs? Send me a note at christine.morris@globe.com.
Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.