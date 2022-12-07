Inflation is a big factor in holiday travel this year. (Also: Some people don’t like ‘seeing lights’!)

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.

The Vacationer, a website full of resources and information to help travelers plan their trips, conducted a survey recently to find out how many Americans would travel for the December holidays this year and whether inflation and gas prices are affecting their plans. For fun, they said, they also asked people their least favorite holiday traditions.

I confess that’s the part I read with greatest interest, despite its lack of relevance to the world of travel, and maybe you will, too. I promise to share more on those answers later.