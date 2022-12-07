Attorney General’s office approves Nantucket topless beach proposal

“We approve the Town’s vote authorizing any person to go topless on any public or private beach in Nantucket because we discern no conflict between the vote and the Constitution or laws of the Commonwealth,” said a letter dated Tuesday from Assistant Attorney General Margaret J. Hurley, who heads Healey’s Municipal Law Unit, to Nantucket Town Clerk Nancy L. Holmes.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has given the green light to a bylaw amendment that Nantucket voters approved in May allowing anyone to go topless on public or private beaches on the island, where celebs and other vacationers come to rest and play every summer.

Healey will be sworn in as governor next month.

“The Town has the authority to choose what activities it will allow on town beaches, and we must approve any by-law reflecting such choice unless the by-law poses a clear conflict with the Constitution or laws of the Commonwealth,” Hurley wrote, adding that the Nantucket bylaw presents no such conflict.

Hurley also acknowledged there’d been some opposition to the proposal.

“We have received numerous communications from citizens raising various challenges to” the Nantucket amendment, mainly on policy grounds, Hurley wrote. “We emphasize that our approval in no way implies any agreement or disagreement with any policy views that may have led to the passage of the by-law.”

The ruling from Healey’s office paves the way for beaching it in the (partial) buff on Nantucket.

The motion, drafted by drafted by resident Dorothy Stover, a seventh-generation Nantucketer and sex educator who runs the online Nantucket Love School, passed at the Annual Town Meeting in May by a 327 to 242 margin.

Stover had proposed the bylaw amendment entitled “Gender Equality on Beaches,” which states “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket.”

Speaking in support of her measure at the May meeting, Stover raised five points, including the history of allowing men to be topless at the beach almost 90 years ago, the anatomy of human sexes and other cities and states that allow people to go topless on public beaches.

Stover also clarified the definitions of topless and nudity with two different definitions, wearing nothing on the upper body and showing genitals, pubic area and buttocks, respectively.

“Being topless is not being nude,” Stover said during the meeting. “This bylaw would not make beaches nude beaches. This bylaw would allow tops to be optional for anyone that chooses to be topless.”

Much of the debate from residents focused on gender equality and family values.

“Nantucket women have always practiced and lived gender equality,” one woman said. “Now I may not choose to go topless … but I think other people should have that choice ... I would suggest that we vote for this so that we have choice.”

Some residents raised questions at the May meeting about safety, particularly when young crowds flood beaches in summer.

“Speaking as a father,” one man said, " I just feel as though this is opening a can of worms, for which we may not be able to control.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

