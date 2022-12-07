Breeze Airways sets dates to start R.I.-to-L.A. nonstop, 5 other routes

The nonstop routes from Rhode Island are to Los Angeles, and to Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio. The airline will also have what it calls one-stop “BreezeThru” service to Orange County, California;and to Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida. With BreezeThru, flyers stop in a different city on their way to their final destination but have the same seats for both legs of a flight.

PROVIDENCE — Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier operating from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, is launching six new routes next year, including a much-awaited nonstop flight to Los Angeles.

“We’re proud to partner with Breeze Airways to offer additional options for travelers, including a total of at least 30 weekly flights from Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport next summer,” Iftikhar Ahmad, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, said in a news release.

Of the six new routes, the Los Angeles flight is probably the most noteworthy. According to the airport corporation, the airport has never had regularly scheduled nonstop commercial air service to the West Coast, and it currently doesn’t have any consistently operating routes west of Chicago. Breeze was supposed to launch the Los Angeles flight already, but got delayed by supply chain issues.

The Orange County, Columbus, and Cincinnati flights are set to start in late March. (The Columbus flight is the return of an option offered previously from Green.) The Los Angeles, Tampa, and Jacksonville flights start in mid-May.

All but the Jacksonville flight will be operated on the airline’s new Airbus A220, with first-class seating available.

Breeze, which was founded by the same person who started JetBlue, bills itself as “Seriously Nice” — pilots have been known to joke with passengers on landing in Charleston, “Welcome to Chicago!” It also doesn’t have traditional amenities like a phone number if there’s an issue with your flight; instead you can chat online via Facebook.

The airline announced earlier this year that it would make T.F. Green a base of operations. With the new flights, according to the airport and airline, it will have 12 nonstop and BreezeThru routes.

The Warwick airport has at times struggled to maintain routes and even entire airlines, even as it emphasizes a pleasant flying experience with things like its swanky bathrooms. Frontier Airlines is set to cease operations entirely there next year.

