Doug Flutie introduces Herschel Walker before his Georgia concession speech

“The guy’s been a buddy, a friend, a pal — brothers for life for the last 40 years,” Flutie told the crowd. “I’m so proud of him. We’re all so proud of him and all he’s gone through and what he’s done.”

Former Boston College football star Doug Flutie took the stage at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Tuesday to introduce Walker to a crowd of supporters.

A familiar Boston figure was seen hugging and shaking hands with Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker Tuesday night before Walker conceded to Senator Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s runoff election.

Flutie and Walker, both Heisman Trophy winners, have known each other for years. Both played in the 80s for the New Jersey Generals, part of the short-lived USFL. The Generals were owned by none other than Donald Trump.

Flutie gained national attention in 1984 as BC’s quarterback when he threw a last-second Hail Mary pass to win a game against the University of Miami. He won the Heisman Trophy that season as college football’s most outstanding player.

On Tuesday night, Flutie stood next to Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, throughout the candidate’s concession speech. Walker lost to Warnock in one of the most high-profile and expensive Senate races in history.

“He gave it everything he had from day one. And he did it all for the right reasons,” Flutie said. “He cares about this state and he cares about this country. One heck of a man, Herschel Walker.”

