Fifth grader stuck by vehicle in Beverly

A fifth grade student in Beverly Public Schools was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while walking on the campus of Beverly High School, according to BPS Superintendent Suzanne Charochak and Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at 100 Sohier Road. Upon arrival, officers located a male Beverly Middle School student who had sustained upper body injuries after being struck while walking down an access road at the high school, officials said.
The boy was then transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, Officer Mike Boccuzzi said.
He was reported to be in stable condition Wednesday evening according to Charochak who said, “Our thoughts are with our student, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”
The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, officials said. The incident remains under investigation, but charges are not expected, according to police.
