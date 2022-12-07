Fifth grader stuck by vehicle in Beverly

A fifth grade student in Beverly Public Schools was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while walking on the campus of Beverly High School, according to BPS Superintendent Suzanne Charochak and Beverly Police Chief John G. LeLacheur.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at 100 Sohier Road. Upon arrival, officers located a male Beverly Middle School student who had sustained upper body injuries after being struck while walking down an access road at the high school, officials said.

The boy was then transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, Officer Mike Boccuzzi said.