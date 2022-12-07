Federal report on Whitey Bulger’s murder finds government incompetence, but no conspiracy

After cataloging a dizzying array of mistakes and misjudgments by Bureau of Prisons officials, the IG concluded that none of those missteps amounted to a crime .

If you had to boil down to 10 words the 100-page report by the office of Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general, about the actions of US Bureau of Prisons officials that contributed to the murder of South Boston mobster Whitey Bulger, it would be this: Yeah, they probably got him killed, but they didn’t mean it.

In other words, Whitey Bulger wasn’t set up. There was no government conspiracy. It wasn’t official malevolence, it was death by official incompetence.

Bulger was beaten to death, allegedly by two other inmates, about 12 hours after arriving at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia in 2018.

One of those flawed policies the IG mentioned led to more than 100 BOP employees being notified of Bulger’s transfer from a prison in Florida to Hazelton. Bulger’s impending transfer was the worst kept secret in the BOP.

“Hazelton personnel openly spoke about Bulger’s upcoming arrival in the presence of Hazelton inmates, which was contrary to BOP policy,” the IG said.

That put a target on Bulger’s back even before he arrived at Hazelton. Bulger, meanwhile, did himself no favors by insisting on being placed in general population.

But the IG had some sympathy for what turned out to be Bulger’s last miscalculation, saying it was influenced by Bulger being held in solitary confinement for eight months in the Florida prison as officials there sought to transfer him to another facility after he threatened a nurse.

Being locked up alone, the IG said, left Bulger despairing, telling a suicide risk assessment counselor a month before his transfer to Hazelton that “he had lost the will to live.” The IG said Bulger’s mental state “may have affected his persistence upon arriving at Hazelton that he wanted to be assigned to general population.”

The IG is suggesting not that Bulger wanted to die, but that he didn’t want to die in solitary confinement. He repeatedly told officials he would not be in danger, saying, “I love everybody and I’m good with everybody.”

“We found that Hazelton staff conducting Bulger’s intake following his arrival deferred to Bulger’s preferences, rather than exercising independent judgment in assessing whether Bulger faced dangers in the general population,” the IG wrote.

Bulger’s refusal to admit he was an FBI informant, meanwhile, meant there was no red flag for intake officials to keep him out of general population. Neither was he listed in the BOP computer system as a member of organized crime, another red flag, that would have indicated he faced potential harm from other organized crime figures. Freddy Geas, a Mafia hitman from West Springfield, and Paul DeCologero, a member of an organized crime group outside Boston, are charged with beating Bulger to death.

While some prison officials at Hazelton told the IG they had no idea who Bulger was, inmates told the IG that just about everybody knew Bulger was headed to Hazelton and that many believed his status as an FBI informant marked him for death. Some inmates were taking bets on how long Bulger would last in general population, the IG said.

Officials at the Florida prison were also scrutinized by the IG. Anxious to get Bulger out of their hair, they changed his medical classification so he could be transferred to Hazelton, which had less medical care capacity to deal with Bulger’s heart condition. The IG said it wasn’t clear cut that Hazelton couldn’t provide Bulger the care he needed.

As it turned out, he wasn’t in their “care” for long.

The bottom line is, as far as the IG is concerned, no one in the Bureau of Prisons should face criminal charges for putting Whitey Bulger in a position to be murdered.

Bulger isn’t a sympathetic character. But the IG seems overly sympathetic to government officials who should have known better than to put him in a pool with sharks.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.