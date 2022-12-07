‘Justice is coming for you.’ DA releases sketch of suspect in 1990 slaying of girl, 17, in Springfield.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office released the sketches, culled from DNA phenotyping technology in collaboration with Parabon NanoLabs based in Reston, Va., on Wednesday along with a statement about the case.

Prosecutors have released composite sketches of a suspect in the brutal 1990 murder of 17-year-old Shana Price, whose body was found in a Springfield park the day after Christmas.

Parabon used cutting-edge genetic testing to analyze DNA evidence recovered from the crime scene, determining that Price’s killer was a male with a brown or light brown complexion, brown or hazel eyes, black hair, and zero to few freckles, according to the statement.

“Let me be clear: to the person responsible for Shana’s murder, we have your DNA,” Gulluni said in the statement. “We have your genetic characteristics. Justice is coming for you. Shana was a beloved mother, daughter, and sister. Her life was tragically cut short before she even reached the age of 18.”

A photo of Shana Price, who was murdered at the age of 17 in 1990 in Springfield. Her case remains unsolved. Handout

Gulluni added that Price’s relatives have “never forgotten her, and neither have we. To Shana’s family and to other families who have lost a loved one to homicide, we do not forget. It is our mission to seek justice for you and your lost loved one. We stand with you in your grief, we share in your loss, and we will be relentless in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Authorities haven’t publicly identified a suspect or made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information about Price’s murder is urged to call prosecutors’ tip line at 413-432-9881, the statement said.

Gulluni’s office said a Springfield Parks and Recreation Department foreman discovered Price’s body on the morning of Dec. 26, 1990, in Blunt Park. Price appeared to have been beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted, and her death was ruled a homicide by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Shana had her whole life ahead of her before being brutally murdered before turning 18,” Gulluni said in the statement. “My Unresolved Case Unit has identified her case as one that could be advanced by applying modern DNA testing, along with additionally investigative work. Our purpose in releasing these composite sketches is to reignite Shana’s case in the public’s consciousness, and to ask for anyone that may have information relating to her murder to please come forward.”





