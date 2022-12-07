Man, 31, fatally shot outside Worcester convenience store; suspect arrested

Authorities did not provide the man’s name.

In a statement, Worcester police said officers were called around 8:23 a.m. to a Honey Farms location on Highland Street, where they encountered the victim. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday morning outside a Worcester convenience store, and the alleged gunman told police after his arrest that the two had argued and that the victim had smashed his driver’s side window prior to the shooting, according to police and legal filings.

The alleged shooter, Samuel Peckham, 28, of Westborough, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Peckham was arraigned later Wednesday in Worcester District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder, legal filings show. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Jan. 10, records show.

His lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Peckham waived his Miranda rights and spoke with police following his arrest, according to an incident report filed in court.

“Peckham stated that during a verbal altercation between himself and the victim, the victim struck Peckham’s driver’s side window with his hand, breaking it,” the report said. “Peckham had a semi-automatic firearm in his possession at that time. Peckham then raised the firearm, pointing it at the victim and discharged one round, striking the victim in the chest.”

Peckham has a license to carry a gun in Massachusetts, according to the report.









