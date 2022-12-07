Man shot to death and suspected shooter then killed himself in Fall River, authorities said

One man was shot to death in Fall River early Wednesday and the suspected shooter then took his own life, authorities said.
“Two men are deceased, which includes the suspected shooter who apparently took his own life,’' Bristol District Thomas M. Quinn III”s office said in an statement Wednesday.
Two adult women were injured during the event and are now undergoing medical care at hospital, Quinn’s office said.
The incident took place on Bank Street, prosecutors said.
“There is no ongoing threat to the public,’’ prosecutors said.
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
