Meet Rolando Amorim, the bodybuilding coach and ‘eFoil’ rider who cruises the Charles River on his surfboard-like device

On social media, where he has nearly 60,000 followers, he once posted a video of himself riding while dressed in a suit jacket and turtleneck, toting a briefcase and casually checking his watch. On the Fourth of July, the Brazilian native celebrated becoming a US citizen by cruising around as Captain America, donning a cowboy hat and American flag cape.

As a tanned and muscle-laden bodybuilding coach in his fifties, who wears skintight swimwear and sometimes costumes while gliding across the Charles River on his eFoil — an elevated, surfboard-like device propelled by an electric motor — he’s bound to make a big impression.

In more ways than one, Rolando Amorim is hard to miss.

He can create “quite a spectacle,” he admits. But he likes it that way.

“I’m not trying to be cocky and show off. But it is a cool feeling,” he said. “When I see kids, I see them laugh and I wave to them. I see that as good karma that I’m sending to people.”

For two years, the Chelsea resident has become a fixture of Boston’s urban waterways, entertaining joggers and people having picnics along the Esplanade, impressing onlookers at the New England Aquarium and the Institute of Contemporary Art, and delighting boaters in the Charles River Basin as he’s made a show of the niche recreational sport.

Duck boat tour guides who cross paths with him even gave a nickname: “Booty Shorts Man.”

Bodybuilder Rolando Amorim, who has become a fixture on the Charles River, carved through the water on the Fourth of July this year in a Captain America costume. Rolando Amorim

According to the app for Fliteboard users, the eFoil brand Amorim prefers, he’s logged more distance on the device — 3,850 miles and counting — than anyone else in the world, mostly traveling back-and-forth across the Charles River. He hopes to become the first Fliteboarder to hit 4,000 miles by the end of the year.

Achieving this feat requires an uncommon level of dedication, but in many ways, Amorim was built for the challenge.

As a former natural bodybuilding competitor, who spent 20 years focused on intense weight-lifting routines and diet regimens, Amorim developed what he calls “OCD”— “obsessive compulsive discipline.”

His career didn’t last forever. As he approached 50, the training sessions weren’t quite as effective as they once were.

“It was hard for me to accept and say, ‘Dude, you’re getting old,’” Amorim said. “So it’s your choice: Start taking [performance enhancing] drugs, or find the escape. Find something else.”

He quit competing in 2020, took up yoga, and spent more time windsurfing. Eventually, he discovered eFoiling, a more technologically enhanced and less physically demanding alternative that he saw as a way to combine the two pursuits.

Because the device is sensitive to slight movements and weight shifts, it requires deep focus. It’s also peaceful: The motor is whisper quiet, it does not make wakes, and when it gets up to speed it feels like flying, he said.

“The best way to describe it is doing yoga in the air,” Amorim said. “It becomes an extension of your body. Once you get in the flow, it’s indescribable.”

Rolando Amorim carries his eFoil device made by Fliteboard following a demonstration on the Charles River in Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

He bought his eFoil last summer, and began criss-crossing the Charles for hours at a time, three or four days a week, sometimes hitting speeds up to 33-miles-per-hour.

The sense of peace it’s provided has made him an evangelist for the technology. He’s urged friends and strangers to consider buying one (they aren’t cheap), and happily fields questions from people on the riverbanks, or on his YouTube channel and Instagram pages.

“Every time I get out of the water, I have to talk at least half-an-hour to people asking what it is,” said Amorim, who now teaches lessons.

Exactly how many eFoilers there are in Boston these days is unclear. Amorim said he knows of only a handful of others, who sometimes join him on the water.

But some say that number may be starting to rise, a trend they attribute at least in part to Amorim and his constant presence.

“It seems like he’s definitely making an impact,” said Madison Wolters, communications manager for Community Rowing, Inc., in Brighton.

He and other eFoil riders prefer the Charles for its calm surface and easy access to the shore.

Nevertheless, he sometimes takes his board to the more challenging waters in Boston Harbor, which is packed with boats that leave wakes. This has occasionally led to trouble with the law: Once, the Boston Police Harbor Patrol Unit approached him after spotting him eFoiling near a giant tanker ship.

While he’s racked up dizzying mileage on the device, he knows he’ll likely cede his top spot on the Fliteboard leaderboard this winter. His closest competitor, who rides an eFoil in Hawaii and goes by “Rafael_Ocean,” trails him by only about 200 miles.

Although he rode his eFoil well into late fall this year, in windchills as low as 18 degrees, “I have my limits,” he said.

To hit his 4,000 mile goal, Amorim plans to take his board to Florida and complete several days of eFoiling sessions along the sun-soaked beaches.

Whether he stays on top of the world or loses his spot, it doesn’t bother him all that much. Sure, the funny outfits, hamming it up for crowds, and racking up miles on the app adds to the allure, but there’s something more to it: He loves to be in the moment.

“Sometimes, when I slow down and the sun sets, and the sun is nice and bright and yellow, and there’s no wind, I’ve caught myself several times with nobody around me, with my arms open, just yelling ‘Yeaaaah! This is [expletive] awesome!,’” he said.

Rolando Amorim rides a Fliteboard by the Charles River docks, a popular destination to enjoy the sunset, in August. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.