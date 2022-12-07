Mild rain Wednesday, but could we see snow next week?

A cold front will sweep across the region this evening, pushing the clouds and precipitation out to sea. When all is said and done, many areas will have received either side of an inch of precipitation. This continues to bode well for the eventual ground freeze and helps get our flora through the winter more successfully.

December is now a week old, and the mild rain today probably feels a bit out of the ordinary for the time of year. Indeed, temperatures are running quite a bit above average so far this month.

Obviously, we haven’t seen any snow yet. I decided to run some numbers looking at the first two weeks of December. On average, Boston receives roughly two to four inches of snow in the first 14 days of the month, but there are plenty of years where there’s been none and others where the plows are out in full force. The extremes make up the average.

Our winters are now warmer due to climate change but have not warmed so much that we don’t see snow. Warmer air actually holds more moisture, and it’s likely a contributing factor as to why many winters over the past 20 years have been unusually snowy. Perhaps by the middle of the century we will have warm enough that the average snowfall totals will decrease, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Advertisement

Total snowfall the first two weeks of December is highly variable ranging from well over a foot to nothing. NOAA

So when might we see the first measurable snow? As colder air starts to filter into the region this weekend we will have to see how a storm system develops to our west and south. This is a long-range forecast, and those are notoriously unreliable this time of year.

But there is the chance that if the system comes close enough with the cold air in place we could actually see some measurable snow especially away from the coastline. At this point, I don’t see this turning into a plowable system, but since we haven’t had any widespread measurable snow it will elicit a little more interest than something in the middle of the winter.

Advertisement

A weather system early next week could bring rain and wet snow to the area. Tropical Tidbits

In spite of the chance for some wintry weather early next week, the overall pattern still is not conducive to prolonged cold and snow. As a matter of fact, the 8-14 day outlook currently puts New England square in the above-normal temperature prediction heading toward Christmas.

The temperatures forecast for the third week of December shows milder than average conditions likely in New England. NOAA



