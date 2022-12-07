One dead, four people hurt after truck slams into traffic light pole on Rte. 44 in Raynham

One man was killed and four other people were injured in a serious crash in Raynham early Wednesday, authorities said.

At 2:22 a.m. Raynham police officers and firefighters responded to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive and found a Ram pickup truck had left the roadway and crashed into a traffic light pole, according to a statement from Raynham Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

“Five people were trapped inside the pickup truck,” the statement said. “Firefighters, including mutual aid from the Taunton and Lakeville Fire Departments, performed a delicate extrication process over several minutes using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools.”