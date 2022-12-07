Plymouth woman, 49, killed in wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A 49-year-old Plymouth woman was killed Tuesday night after she drove the wrong way and struck another vehicle on Route 3 in Duxbury, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

At around 9:23 p.m., Janelle Sampey was driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she hit a vehicle head-on near the Duxbury-Kingston town line, according to Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Cruz. Sampey was pronounced dead at the scene by Duxbury emergency personnel.