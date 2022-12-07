Plymouth woman, 49, killed in wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury

A 49-year-old Plymouth woman was killed Tuesday night after she drove the wrong way and struck another vehicle on Route 3 in Duxbury, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
At around 9:23 p.m., Janelle Sampey was driving north in the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she hit a vehicle head-on near the Duxbury-Kingston town line, according to Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Cruz. Sampey was pronounced dead at the scene by Duxbury emergency personnel.
The other driver was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Stone said, but her condition has not been publicly released.
The crash is under investigation, she said. State Police declined to comment further on the matter.
