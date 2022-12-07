Providence Journal editor is out after the latest round of Gannett layoffs

”While incredibly difficult, implementing these efficiencies and responding decisively to the ongoing macroeconomic volatility will continue to propel Gannett’s future,” Anton said. “Out of sincere gratitude and appreciation to our departing colleagues for their contributions, I will not be commenting further.”

David Ng, who joined the Journal as its top editor in January 2021, saw his role slashed as “part of the 6 percent targeted reduction in the news division,” according to Lark-Marie Anton, a spokeswoman for Gannett.

The executive editor of The Providence Journal has been let go in the latest round of staff reductions from Gannett, the paper’s parent company.

Ng referred all questions to Gannett.

The company, which owns more than 200 local newspapers across the country, announced approximately 200 layoffs last week. It was the second round of large-scale layoffs implemented by Gannett this year.

Ng, who replaced Alan Rosenberg as editor after he retired in 2020, came to Providence after a long career working for some of the top papers in New York and New Jersey, including the New York Daily News, New York Post, Newsday, and the Star Ledger.

It’s unclear who will take over as The Journal’s top editor. Michael McDermott, the paper’s former managing editor, left in July to run The Worcester Telegram & Gazette, another Gannett paper.

