Report finds ‘failures’ by officials who sent ‘Whitey’ Bulger to prison where he was killed

The report faulted prison officials for keeping the 89-year-old Bulger, who was in a wheelchair and suffering a serious heart condition, in solitary confinement at a Florida prison for eight months prior to his transfer, causing him to tell officials that “he had lost the will to live.”

However, in a report released Wednesday, Inspector General Michael Horowitz said his office identified “serious job performance and management failures at multiple levels” within the US Bureau of Prisons and “confusing and insufficient” polices and procedures.

The Justice Department inspector general has found there was no “malicious intent or improper purpose” by prison officials who transferred notorious South Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger to a federal penitentiary in West Virginia where he was beaten to death by fellow inmates in 2018, less than 12 hours after his arrival.

The report said it may have caused Bulger to insist on being placed in general population when he arrived at the US Penitentiary Hazelton in West Virginia.

Bulger was beaten to death by fellow inmates on the morning of Oct. 30, 2018, less than 12 hours after his arrival at Hazelton, where he was placed in general population alongside organized crime figures from Massachusetts — even though he had been publicly identified as an informant against Mafia rivals.

Bulger’s family filed a lawsuit accusing the government of causing his death by knowingly transferring him to Hazelton under questionable circumstances. In January, a judge dismissed a wrongful death suit filed against prison officials by the family.

In August, Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, a Mafia enforcer from West Springfield who is serving a life sentence for two gangland murders, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48, of Lowell, were charged with repeatedly striking Bulger in the head, causing his death.

A third former inmate, Sean McKinnon, a Vermont native, was charged with serving as lookout during the brutal attack. All three men have pleaded not guilty to charges related to Bulger’s slaying and awaiting trial.

Bulger, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for killing 11 people while running a sprawling criminal enterprise from the 1970s to the 1990s, was publicly identified in the late 1990s as a longtime FBI informant who provided information against local Mafiosi.

He also had suffered numerous heart attacks and was in declining health when prison officials changed his medical classification, claiming his health had dramatically improved, paving the way for his transfer from a federal prison in Florida to Hazelton, which provided fewer medical services.

