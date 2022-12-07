R.I. Health Department accidentally released data on 8,800 people

The spreadsheet is considered protected health information because it indicated that people were in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine. No other medical information or financial information was included in the breach.

Between July 28 and Oct. 20 of this year, Department of Health staff inadvertently emailed a link to a spreadsheet to 46 people, all of whom were on the list to receive food boxes.

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Health on Wednesday disclosed that it accidentally sent out an email containing information about 8,800 people who were receiving food box deliveries while in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine.

But the spreadsheet did include:

First, middle, and last name

Phone number

Street address, city or town, and ZIP code

The person’s specific needs, such as food, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment

Household information, such as the number of children and adults in the household

Delivery information, such as whether contact was made and the delivery date

Additional notes (for example, if a person required gluten-free food)

Date of contact by the Department of Health

State officials said they are not yet aware of any security concerns related to the data breach. But the state is notifying those listed in the spreadsheet through the mail, and anyone who was impacted by this breach will receive a letter by Dec. 20.

Spokeswoman Annemarie Beardsworth said the department was alerted to the breach on Oct. 21 by someone who received the link to the file in error.

State officials said they began investigating the breach right way. Officials immediately conducted email searches to determine how widely the link to the file had been shared, and they immediately restricted access to the file.

State officials said they are identifying additional steps to prevent unintended release of information in the future, including additional training for staff and enhanced security measures for handling sensitive information.

The Department of Health has formed a team to respond to inquiries about this issue. To inquire if your information was included in this breach, contact the support team between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on or after Dec. 12 at (844) 930-1780.

