Standoff with armed man in Cambridge began after he cut woman’s hair with large knife and she fled, police say

Officials said a witness shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday saw the man and a “female victim” he knows arguing outside a Gore Street apartment in East Cambridge, the statement said. The witness also saw the man, whose name was withheld in the release, “use a large knife to cut the victim’s hair,” police said.

The 30-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Cambridge residence Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting a woman, prompting an hours-long standoff with police, had earlier cut the woman’s hair with a large knife outside the apartment, officials said Wednesday. The man was safely taken into custody, police said

The victim managed to free herself, and the man went back inside his residence, where he barricaded himself, drawing police crisis negotiators and tactical units to the scene, according to the statement.

Cops set up a perimeter and closed roads around the address, using a loud speaker in an effort to communicate with the man, police said. Eventually a family member and a friend exited the apartment and provided police with more information “about the situation,” the statement said.

Members of the Cambridge Police Special Response Team later entered the apartment and took the man into custody, per the statement. They also recovered a machete. The standoff lasted a couple of hours, the Globe reported from the tense scene Tuesday night.

“After he was taken into custody, the defendant was transported to a local hospital by Pro Ems,” the statement said. “Once released from the hospital, he will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court and face multiple charges, including Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.”

Police said they were withholding the man’s name “due to the summons and hospitalization for treatment that was not injury-related.”

