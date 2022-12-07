Two dead after wrong-way, three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton

Two people were killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton, when one driver was traveling the wrong way, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The crash near Carroll Hill Road, which the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted about at 11:36 a.m., occurred when one of the drivers was driving west in an eastbound lane, according to a statement from State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while another driver was taken to UMass Medical Center and pronounced dead there, Procopio said. Their identities will not be released until their families are notified, he said. The third driver in the crash did not report any injuries.