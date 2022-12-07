Two dead after wrong-way, three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton

Two people were killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton, when one driver was traveling the wrong way, according to Massachusetts State Police.
The crash near Carroll Hill Road, which the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted about at 11:36 a.m., occurred when one of the drivers was driving west in an eastbound lane, according to a statement from State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while another driver was taken to UMass Medical Center and pronounced dead there, Procopio said. Their identities will not be released until their families are notified, he said. The third driver in the crash did not report any injuries.
The collision involved a boat trailer and closed Route 20 in both directions, according to MassDOT.
Update: Multi-vehicle crash w/ Boat Trailer. US-20 EB remains closed. WB detour in place via Old Worcester Rd. https://t.co/pye4v4XfE4— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 7, 2022
An investigation into the crash is being conducted by State Police Troop C, Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Detective Unit for Worcester County, Crime Scene Services Section, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, Procopio said.
