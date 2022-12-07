The best Rhode Island gifts to buy this season

Tell us you’re from Rhode Island without telling us you’re from Rhode Island. Some brands just scream Ocean State.

The holidays are fast approaching, but you don’t have to wander the mall just grabbing anything that can be wrapped (though the serendipity of finding a great gift at the Providence Flea’s holiday markets is worth the trip). Here are some ideas for something unique for every good Rhode Islander on your list.

LOCALS ONLY

Tell us you’re from Rhode Island by quite literally telling us you’re from Rhode Island. For the proud-to-be-Rhody folks on your list.

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Whether you’re shopping for mom, sis, daughter or your gf, skip the big-box stores in favor of Rhode Island’s boutiques.

JEWELRY

In addition to the stores above, you can find some unique jewelry options by going straight to the source.

FOR THE HOME

Want to impress your guests? Inspire them with handmade wares like scented soaps, porcelain jars, and even whiskey cups.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS

Give the gift of words. Books can be instrumental gifts for young kids — you’re introducing them to the act of reading, and words of imagination.

And for any ‘Seinfeld” fans on your list — we all know at least three — East Providence’s Brendan Kirby and Julie Tremaine, who splits her time between Providence and L.A., recently released “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook .” Your Jerry fan can learn how to make both a marble rye and muffin tops.

FOR THE ADVENTURER

Don’t let the nature lover in life you be left out in the cold. Check them off your list with these sure-to-please outdoor essentials.

And with that: happy shopping, neighbors.

