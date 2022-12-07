fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIFT GUIDE

The best Rhode Island gifts to buy this season

Looking for the perfect gift for the Rhode Islander in your life? Or maybe someone on your list desperately misses the Ocean State? We’ve got you covered this holiday season.

By Lauren Daley Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Shoppers peruse vendor stands as they shop at The Providence Flea in Providence in December 2021. In 2022, the holiday market will be held on Dec. 9, Dec. 11, Dec. 16, and Dec. 18.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The holidays are fast approaching, but you don’t have to wander the mall just grabbing anything that can be wrapped (though the serendipity of finding a great gift at the Providence Flea’s holiday markets is worth the trip). Here are some ideas for something unique for every good Rhode Islander on your list.

RHODE GEAR

Tell us you’re from Rhode Island without telling us you’re from Rhode Island. Some brands just scream Ocean State.

LOCALS ONLY

Tell us you’re from Rhode Island by quite literally telling us you’re from Rhode Island. For the proud-to-be-Rhody folks on your list.

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

Whether you’re shopping for mom, sis, daughter or your gf, skip the big-box stores in favor of Rhode Island’s boutiques.

  • Harper & Tucker in Newport offers a coastal living vibe — from knitted rice cubes pullovers from Mila.Vert to sundresses from Araminta James, to a Celoni dress from Sancia. The fits can take you from South Shore days to Newport nights. 146 Bellevue Ave., Newport. 401-236-2623.
  • Salt offers clothing jewelry and gifts, perhaps especially suited for the Ocean State beach-lover on your list. Think seagull earring studs, and beach bags thick enough for bonfire wood. 3845 Main Road, Tiverton. 401-816-0901.
  • The Portsmouth Shop offers clothing, jewelry, bags, and more — think Luna Light pajamas, pearl chord bracelets, wraps and hobo bags. 2511 East Main Road, Portsmouth. 401-683-2184.
  • In North Kingstown: Green Ink, an eclectic-stylish women’s boutique — think Habitat, Escape, Dansko — for clothing, curated jewelry, and accessories. 89 Brown St., Wickford Village. 401-294-6266. Details here.
  • Queen of Hearts & Modern Love for women’s clothing, jewelry, soaps, crystals, and the like. You’ll also find home goods, cookbooks, colored pencils, and unique toys like wooden puzzles. 222 Westminster St, Providence. 401-421-1471.

JEWELRY

In addition to the stores above, you can find some unique jewelry options by going straight to the source.

FOR THE HOME

Want to impress your guests? Inspire them with handmade wares like scented soaps, porcelain jars, and even whiskey cups.

  • Newport’s Shore Soap Co. a “handcrafted bath and body brand,” gathers “inspiration from the sea.” Think body lotions, candles, oils, lip balms and soaps with Ocean State-inspired names like Atlantic, Boardwalk, Changing Tide, Warm Sand, and Salty Mariner. Plus aesthetic gear like the pink sand sweatshirt, and wave totes. Made with natural ingredients, they aim to use biodegradable cardboard and recycled glass. 302 Thames St. 401-846-0305. Info. here.
  • Arch Contemporary in Tiverton Four Corners is a stellar pottery shop offering homemade wares from various artists. You might find a jade-colored soda-fired wheel-thrown porcelain plate; wheel-thrown soup and salad bowls, light blue porcelain tumblers, unique whiskey cups, wood-fired porcelain jars. 18 East Road. Info. here.
  • Also in Four Corners, Groundswell Garden + Home boasts a wonderland of greenery and all things garden for the green-thumb on your list: glass terrariums filled with mossy greens, handmade ceramics, stone garden animals, potted plants, pewter picnic-ware, water cans, birdhouses, trowels and garden shears. Nearby, Groundswell Table + Provisions offers a curated selection of boutique and unique home decor for the new homeowner, from glassware to barware, to aromatic salts to kitchen utensils, unique cookbooks and bold table settings. 3879 Main Road. 401-816-4177.
  • Raku pottery is an art all its own, and Lindsey Epstein Pottery in Tiverton does it beautifully. Find all kinds of pottery here, from crystalline vases to marble horses. 508-317-9292. Info. or order here.
  • For the vinyl lovers in your life: Olympic Records. You might find anything from early REM to early Leonard Cohen, Etta James or Patsy Cline. 580 Wickenden St. Providence, R.I. 401-301-9266.
  • No kitchen is complete without candy and Little Rhody Foods is a one-stop shop for all foods iconically Rhode Island, from Autocrat syrup to Wright’s Farm peanut butter fudge to — game-changer for home hotdog-cookers — the hot wiener sauce spice mix for Olneyville N.Y. System dogs. #Lifehack. Info. and order here.

BOOKS, BOOKS, BOOKS

Give the gift of words. Books can be instrumental gifts for young kids — you’re introducing them to the act of reading, and words of imagination.

  • Give audiobooks via Rhody bookstores with libro.fm. Through it, for example, you can gift an audiobook bundle to an earbud-loving pal redeemable to say, Inkfish Books in Warren.
  • As for adult paper books and kids books, if you’re unsure what they’ve already read, go for a gift card. Savoy Bookshop & Cafe is the kind of cozy and curated shop booklovers could spend hours in. 10 Canal St., Westerly. 401-213-3901. Details here.
  • In Providence, Symposium Books’s new release table is on-point. 240 Westminster St. 401-273-7900. Details here.
  • Books on the Square boasts a wonderfully curated kids’ section. 471 Angell St. 401-331-9097. Details here.
  • Barrington Books is another booklovers must-stop — curated adult, middle-reader and kids books, games, puzzles, toys, vinyl, turntables, and stocking-stuffers. 184 County Road, Barrington. 401-245-7925.
  • And for any ‘Seinfeld” fans on your list — we all know at least three — East Providence’s Brendan Kirby and Julie Tremaine, who splits her time between Providence and L.A., recently released “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook.” Your Jerry fan can learn how to make both a marble rye and muffin tops.

FOR THE ADVENTURER

Don’t let the nature lover in life you be left out in the cold. Check them off your list with these sure-to-please outdoor essentials.

  • REI in Cranston offers everything and anything you could need for mountain climbing, cross-country skiing, biking through the woods, camping, running and more. But what makes it a good mention here is their local spin. They offer a selection of where to hike or paddle in Rhode Island-guide books, etc. So you can give them hiking boots or a tent, along with a suggestion of where to go. 22 Chapel View Blvd., 401-275-5250. Info. here.
  • Living in the Ocean State, you likely know a surfer or skater. Shop Island Sports in Middletown for everything from wetsuits and boards to sunnies and board shorts. 86 Aquidneck Ave., Middletown. 401-846-4421. Hit up Elemental Surf & Skate nearby for decks, shoes and more. 89 Aquidneck Ave. 401-846-2280.
  • For the biker, dash to Dash Bicycle in Providence (228 Broadway, Providence. 401-453-3274) or NBX Bikes, for that bike from Santa — whether they’re into trails, road, e-bikes, or anything in between. 922 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. 401-782-4444. Details here.

And with that: happy shopping, neighbors.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

