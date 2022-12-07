US Court of Appeals takes up Boston exam school case

At the center of the legal dispute is a temporary policy that awarded seats at the city’s three exam schools for the 2021-22 school year to academically-capable students by ZIP code rather than by a citywide rank order. The policy increased the percentages of Black and Latino applicants who secured admission at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science, while the rates for Asian-American and white applicants declined.

A panel of three judges at the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit — William J. Kayatta Jr., Jeffrey R. Howard, and O. Rogeriee Thompson — is slated to hear oral arguments from attorneys for Boston Public Schools and the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp., a group of Asian-American and white parents who oppose changes to the schools’ admission criteria.

A fight over Boston’s efforts to increase student diversity at its exam schools is slated to unfold Wednesday morning in federal appeals court amid growing concerns over the future of affirmative action policies across the country.

The temporary plan also eliminated the requirement for an entrance exam due to the pandemic, relying instead on GPAs.

Although Boston is no longer using ZIP code allocations and has reinstated the test, a court ruling against the changes could have ramifications on the legality of its new permanent exam-school admission policy, which also relies on distributing seats by geographic areas. Specifically, the new policy divides applicants across eight tiers based on the socio-economic characteristics of where they live in hopes that students of similar means will only compete against each other.

So far, BPS has prevailed in court. A federal district court judge upheld the legality of the ZIP code admission policy in April 2021. Then two weeks later the appeals court rejected the coalition’s request for an injunction to halt admission decisions and indicated the coalition’s appeal likely would be unsuccessful.

Coalition members are now hoping to persuade the justices to their side with text message exchanges between two School Committee members that surfaced last year that they say show racial animus on the night the School Committee approved the temporary policy. In the text messages, the two members who have since resigned made derogatory comments about white families from West Roxbury, where opposition to the exam school admission changes were running strong.

The plaintiffs contend the text messages add to an existing body of evidence in the original case that they say shows racial bias influenced the School Committee’s approval of the temporary policy. That evidence includes a separate incident on the night of the School Committee vote during which the chairman at the time was caught on a hot microphone mocking the names of public speakers that appeared to be of Asian ancestry.

As a remedy, coalition members are urging the court to order BPS to admit at least five applicants they contend would have secured seats under the old policy that relied on a citywide rank order of test scores and GPAs.

Boston Public Schools, however, asked the appeals court in September to toss out the lawsuit, noting the temporary policy “is long dead.” BPS has repeatedly argued in federal court that the temporary plan was race neutral and didn’t violate the equal protection clause under the US Constitution because the temporary policy “did not result in disparate impact and was not motivated by a discriminatory intent or purpose.”

The legal fight comes as a shift to the right on the US Supreme Court is putting the future of affirmative action in doubt. The public is getting a glimpse of that this fall with two cases involving race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, which could have ripple effects for similar efforts with K-12 schools.

During a nearly five-hour hearing in October, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority scrutinized and questioned the benefits of each university’s admissions programs, raising the specter they were preparing to rule them unlawful.

Meanwhile, a growing number of lawsuits contesting admission policies in selective public high schools are percolating across the country. The Supreme Court dabbled in one of those cases in the spring — centering on a magnet school in Fairfax, Va. — but decided not to intervene, at least for now, and sent it back to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.





























