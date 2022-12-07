‘I love her’: Massachusetts woman part of lawsuit against Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift ticket sale fiasco

But like many other dedicated Swifties who endured hours-long waits, encountered error messages and technical issues, and faced high prices when trying to buy tickets from Ticketmaster, Rubino came up empty-handed. Now, she’s joined a lawsuit filed against the company with dozens of other fans, alleging fraud, antitrust violations, and misrepresentation.

The North Andover mother went to great lengths last month to land two seats to see Swift’s “Eras Tour” at Gillette Stadium in May for her and her 17-year-old son, Jack. It would have been his first-ever concert, and Rubino, 49, wanted to share the experience with him before he goes to college in the fall.

When Darcy Rubino missed out on scoring Taylor Swift tickets twice, she retreated to her bedroom, hung a note that read “Do not disturb” on her door, and wallowed in heartbreak.

Rubino is one of two Massachusetts women named in the 33-page lawsuit, which was filed last week in a court in Los Angeles County, where Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, is headquartered.

Twenty-six plaintiffs were listed on the initial complaint, a number that has since grown. Attorney Jennifer Kinder, who is taking on the California case, has said hundreds of others have reached out, expressing interest in signing on, according to reports.

Like other fans left frustrated by how sales for the 52-show tour unfolded, Rubino took to social media. It was while aimlessly scrolling through videos on TikTok that she found out about the lawsuit. She filled out a Google form posted by Kinder Law online and became one of the first plaintiffs.

“I’m happy for the people that got them,” said Rubino, a devoted listener of Swift’s since the release of her debut album. “But also just the sadness because we didn’t get them, and I couldn’t pull it together — or pull it through — for my son. That was upsetting.”

The lawsuit claims Ticketmaster botched its handling of ticket sales for the “Eras Tour,” and details issues ranging from alleged problems with the presale process to “agreements with the stadiums” that force popular artists like Swift to work with the company.

It also accuses Ticketmaster of “anticompetitive behavior [that] has substantially harmed and will continue to substantially harm Taylor Swift fans” and the ticket-buying market.

Ticketmaster did not return a request for comment.

To Rubino, who has never seen Swift perform live, there was no reality where she wouldn’t end up with tickets. In her excitement, she purchased decorations for the walker she uses since developing long COVID — a dazzling array of twinkling stars and strings of silver lights.

“At first I was forcing my son to listen to her in the car with me, but it became a point that we bonded over that,” said Rubino, who even has a tattoo of Swift lyrics on her arm. “So this [concert] was supposed to be a core memory because he found out about her with his mom.”

But sales did not end up all too well. The general sale was canceled by Ticketmaster, and then tickets went to the secondary market for staggering prices (some at Gillette are going for five-figures on StubHub).

The debacle spurred outcry from fans, as they readied themselves for a battle against Ticketmaster. The company later issued an apology — and then an explainer on the “Eras Tour” sales — after Swift released a blistering statement, calling the ordeal “excruciating” to watch.

“I’ve been trying for the last three shows, so it’s very frustrating,” Rubino said. “I feel like there’s a lot of bait and switch.”

The lawsuit marks the latest legal action — or calls for it — against the company.

Since the ticket fiasco, lawmakers have pushed for the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster to be broken up, and attorneys general are looking into whether the company violated consumer rights and antitrust laws. The New York Times reported last month that the Justice Department has been investigating whether Live Nation has “abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.”

The complaint is asking the court to stop Ticketmaster from engaging in similar conduct moving forward, and it is seeking $2,500 for each violation of California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Rubino said she’s concerned Ticketmaster will dismiss the plaintiffs as a small annoyance, “but there is strength in numbers.” She is among those would drop her name from the lawsuit if the company offered decent seats to see Swift, however.

“I had a dream the other day that I got them, and I was so happy,” Rubino said. “I love her. Her song-writing is amazing.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.