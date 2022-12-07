Lean and mean might just work for Musk and Twitter

Re “ ‘Case study in how not to do it’: Musk’s Twitter overhaul could demoralize employees” (Business, Nov. 18): I don’t like this management approach, but it has worked effectively for Elon Musk at both Tesla and PayPal. Steve Jobs once observed that in large engineering organizations, a single A+ player can often outproduce 5 to 10 B players. And 10 A+ players working together with intense collaboration at the top of their games can outproduce an exponential number of B players. (After Jobs returned to Apple, for example, revenue per employee was often 10 to 20 times what IBM’s or HP’s was.)

Musk is counting on the premise that among the remaining employees of Twitter, there are a significant number of A+ ones. What he may be trying to do is drive away the irrelevant ones because the remaining A+ staffers will be happier working with like-minded colleagues.