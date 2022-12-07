Learning from one Boston high school’s success

The inspiring story of East Boston High School contains a powerful lesson for our school decision makers ( “High school’s transformation may offer some lessons for BPS,” Page A1, Dec. 2). East Boston families have voted with their enrollment choice. The neighborhood school offers the community connection they seek, and the success of East Boston High validates their choice. Perhaps the many other students who currently “crisscross the city” daily would benefit from a school offering quality instruction in a setting connected to their home communities.

Boston





Thank you to Christopher Huffaker and Adria Watson for reporting on how student success occurs when teachers have the full range of tools and resources they need. School administrators must provide different levels of support and professional development opportunities than were needed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit to East Boston High principal Phil Brangiforte for his leadership, attention to school culture, and creation of a collaborative training model. What can be added to the mix is a preventive approach that helps teachers identify and respond to mental health issues that present in the classroom.

The behavioral and emotional dysregulation that youth are facing has been evident in our schools. In fact, last winter, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on the widespread mental health crisis among children and adolescents. A post-COVID learning environment must include a better understanding of the intersection of behavioral health; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and social-emotional learning as important interventions that help students succeed and grow.

As a parent and a child psychologist, I am grateful to teachers and school leaders for all they do and their commitment to improve the student experience.

Nadja Lopez Reilly

Executive director

Center for Behavioral Health, Equity, and Leadership in Schools

William James College

Newton