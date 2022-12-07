Mass. and Cass is not just a Boston problem

In Danny McDonald’s report on the progress that has been made regarding the convergence of homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health challenges near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the key word is “partner” (“The puzzle of Mass. and Cass,” Page A1, Nov. 23).

Potential solutions to the crisis can be debated ad infinitum, with disagreement persisting as the pendulum swings from a strong law-and-order approach to a public health-oriented response to people struggling out on the streets. While the epicenter of this crisis is in the city, this is not just a Boston problem but a regional one. In fact, the opioid epidemic has reached all corners of the Commonwealth.