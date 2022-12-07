Social Studies: A side effect of identity politics; every office needs someone like Michael Scott; time to meet some new kids

Data from the United States and China reveals that having conflicting social identities — such as being mixed race, being an immigrant with both native and adopted nationalities, or having moved from the country to the city — makes people discount the future and focus more on the near term. This was seen in surveys and in experiments in which researchers asked study subjects to describe how two of their identities conflicted instead of simply asking them how how such identities influenced their behavior. Further evidence suggests that the explanation is that a reduction in “self-concept clarity” — not having a clear sense of purpose and who one is — undermines the permanence of one’s sense of self. This also suggests that identity politics may impair our ability to focus on the future.

Yu, Y. & Zhang, Y., “The Impact of Social Identity Conflict on Planning Horizons,” Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (forthcoming).

Office spaces

In a brief paper, a sociologist used the sitcom “The Office” to highlight a key concept in social network theory: a structural hole between disconnected groups of people. People who can bridge structural holes are more likely to have access to divergent information and ideas, which can make them more valuable in an organization or industry. In “The Office,” many characters seemed somewhat disconnected from one another and were rarely seen interacting — until they were thrown together for comedic effect. And the sociologist notes that after the show’s most centrally connected character (Michael Scott) left, significantly more episodes had story lines with previously disconnected characters.

Roth, A., “Social Network Theory and Comedy: Insights From NBC’s The Office,” Socius: Sociological Research for a Dynamic World (November 2022).

Changing schools

Using data from a sample of nonurban school districts with only one high school each, researchers found that students in districts where multiple middle schools funneled into the high school reported significantly less delinquency than those in districts served by one middle school. Delinquency rates were similar before high school, and the districts had similar socioeconomic characteristics. Much of the relative change in delinquency can be attributed to changes in friends’ delinquency and unstructured socializing, suggesting that disruption of the adolescent social and academic environment may reduce delinquency instead of promoting it.

Freelin, B. et al., “Changing Contexts: A Quasi-Experiment Examining Adolescent Delinquency and the Transition to High School,” Criminology (forthcoming).

Leaning in

In an experiment, some participants saw a photo and description of a 46-year-old manager and were asked to imagine what the manager had been like at age 29, while other participants saw a photo and description of a 29-year-old manager and were asked to imagine what the manager would be like at 46. Both male and female managers were seen as becoming more achievement oriented with age, but female managers were seen as becoming less friendly with age. A similar pattern was seen in the evaluations of business-school professors by their students: Female professors were rated lower on teaching ability and as less friendly in middle age, while male professors were rated highest in middle age and just about as friendly.

Chatman, J. et al., “Agentic but Not Warm: Age-Gender Interactions and the Consequences of Stereotype Incongruity Perceptions for Middle-Aged Professional Women,” Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes (November 2022).