We can do better for American Indian children

This case involves a 4-year-old girl who is in a bonded relationship with non-Indian foster parents who want to adopt her. ICWA prevents such adoption unless “good cause” is shown, even if a court finds that adoption would serve the child’s best interests.

The Supreme Court heard arguments recently in Brackeen v. Haaland , a case that challenges the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act . This law gives Indian tribes enormous power over children whom they consider members or potential members. Tribal courts have jurisdiction over all child welfare cases involving Indian children living on reservations. Even in cases away from reservations, there is a presumptive preference for tribal court jurisdiction, and if state courts keep jurisdiction they must follow rules designed to keep Indian children within the Indian community. ICWA establishes adoption placement preferences for children who cannot be kept with birth relatives: They are to go with members of the child’s tribe, and if that is impossible they are to go with members of other Indian tribes.

Advertisement

Many self-styled progressives have piled on in court amicus briefs and the media supporting ICWA’s claims that its placement preferences and related rules keeping Indian children with their birth families serve child and tribal interests.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Indian children and tribes deserve more genuine compassion.

ICWA advocates argue that the act is “evidence-based” and justified by legislative history and findings. But just because Congress has claimed that it serves child and tribal interests does not make it so. Harvard Law professor Randall Kennedy persuasively debunked the legislative history in his 2003 book “Interracial Intimacies.” In a chapter devoted to ICWA, Kennedy writes, “Although Congress’s interpretation of the [Native American] child-welfare crisis has been widely accepted and endlessly reiterated, its foundations are of questionable soundness.” He goes on to say that “there is good reason to question the accuracy” of both the claims regarding previous racially discriminatory adoption history and the “supposed ‘expertise’ upon which substantial portions of ICWA are said to be based.” The authors of the act also designed the hearings, which featured presentations by advocates for its passage rather than a balanced picture of reality.

Advertisement

The best evidence demonstrates that ICWA is counter to child interests. Policies keeping children within their communities of origin inevitably result in delaying and denying permanent placement in nurturing families. As Kennedy notes in “Interracial Intimacies,” the law decreases the likelihood that needy children will find adoptive homes.

Congress rejected the thinking behind ICWA in passing the Multiethnic Placement Act in 1994 (and in strengthening it in 1996). That act banned policies designed to keep Black children within the Black community — policies that had condemned generations of Black children to life in foster care rather than enabling them to move to permanent adoptive homes.

ICWA’s claim to serve the best interests of Indian children is belied by others of its key features. The act requires that state courts find evidence of parental unfitness “beyond a reasonable doubt” before parental rights can be terminated. This is the standard used in criminal trials, with the justification being that it is better for 99 guilty people to go free than for one innocent person to be found guilty. Is it better that 99 children be kept with parents who are subjecting them to serious abuse than that one be removed from a fit parent?

Advertisement

In Santosky v. Kramer in 1982, the Supreme Court’s liberal majority ruled that for non-Indian children, proof of unfitness should be by the lesser standard of “clear and convincing” evidence. The court’s conservatives thought that even that standard failed to appropriately balance the child’s interest in freedom from abuse against the parent’s interest in maintaining custody of the child. Will today’s conservative majority show the same concern for children at risk of abuse? Like other progressives, I am deeply concerned about what this majority has done and will do to limit important rights. But I have some hope that in the area of child rights it may, in limiting parent and community proprietary rights over vulnerable children, expand states’ ability to protect such children.

ICWA advocates claim that it is justified by tribal interests. The act categorizes Indian children as tribal “resources,” condemns historic placement of Indian children with non-Indians, and claims to promote tribal integrity and survival. But it’s hard to see how the act promotes tribal “integrity” given that it allows Indian tribes to claim as a member any child — Congress placed no limits on their ability to define membership. In Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl in 2013, in which the Supreme Court held that under the circumstances, the ICWA did not bar a non-Indian couple from adopting an Indian child, the child at issue was 1.2 percent – or 3/256 — Cherokee, and majority Hispanic.

Advertisement

It is absurd to think that allegedly problematic adoption history is central to the socioeconomic problems of Indian tribes. In his recent New Yorker review of historian Pekka Hämäläinen’s “Indigenous Continent,” David Treuer summarizes the “litany of abuses (disease, slavery, warfare, dispossession, forced removal, the near-extermination of the American bison, land grabs, forced assimilation) that . . . erased” Native people’s way of life. Had Congress truly intended to improve Native people’s situation, it could and should have addressed issues of employment, housing, substance abuse treatment, and other factors key to socioeconomic opportunity. Congress instead did the easy and cheap thing — it told Indians they could keep their children.

Even if keeping more Indian children within tribes could be shown to strengthen tribes, that would not justify ICWA. Adults are free to relinquish country and citizenship. Indian adults are free to relinquish tribal membership, and many do. There would be universal outrage if Congress told Indian adults they had to remain tribal members because it would serve their community. There should be similar outrage at treating children as community “resources” regardless of their own best interests.

Elizabeth Bartholet is professor of law emeritus at Harvard Law School.