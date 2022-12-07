Home of the Week: With this mudroom, you hit pay dirt.

Year built 1737

Square feet 2,738

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3

Sewer/water: Private/Public

Taxes: $9,447 (2021)

This Norwell home is so historic that it dates to when the area was part of Scituate. Now, the antique Cape, which was originally known as the “Abial Turner House,” is on the market for $1,150,000.

Set back from the street behind a flat, grassy front yard, the home is set on just over one full acre. Featuring a white front and natural cedar shingles on the remaining sides, it has two driveways: a stone one on the left that provides extra parking and the main driveway on the right, which leads up to a brick courtyard area that’s lined with hydrangeas and an Espalier apple tree.

Enter through the black front door under a portico, or choose the side entrance, which opens into an impressive mudroom fit for a Vermont ski house: There’s built-in space for hanging coats and cubby storage over slate floors.

The home sits on an acre-plus lot. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The home comes with a one-car garage. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The mudroom leads into the kitchen, a true fusion of historic character and modern amenities. Original wide pine floors and beamed 8-foot ceilings embrace the 18th-century character, while a Liebherr refrigerator that’s built into the wall, Thermador appliances, and soapstone countertops create the ideal kitchen for any modern chef. A huge wood-burning fireplace sits behind a dine-in area, and a movable island that provides extra food preparation space is included in the sale of the home. An expansive walk-in pantry off the kitchen that rivals the mudroom for wows provides extra storage and a bright window overlooking the backyard.

Next door, you’ll find a formal dining room where natural light streams in through three windows. There’s an additional fireplace, which could be adapted for use.

The refrigerator is tucked into a custom nook. Charlie Abrahams Photography

Like the kitchen, the dining room boasts on-trend exposed, rough-hewn beams. Charlie Abrahams Photography

There is a walk-in pantry with custom cabinetry off the kitchen. Charlie Abrahams Photography

There is a fireplace in the dining room. Charlie Abrahams Photography

In the front of the house, the comfortable living room has another fireplace, which could be adapted for use. The living room is connected to a small office, filled with a built-in desk and bookshelves opposite a sunny window.

There is a fireplace in the living room. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The office boasts built-ins. Charlie Abrahams Photography

Also on the first floor is a spacious laundry room and an attached shower-only bath that is accessible for people with disabilities. And in the back of the house, a 260-square-foot family room, part of a 2015 addition, features big windows with custom treatments.

The family room, part of the 2015 addition, features expansive windows with custom treatments. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The laundry room fits full-sized machines. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The first-floor bath has a shower and a pedestal sink. Charlie Abrahams Photography

From the kitchen, a curved staircase leads upstairs, where you’ll find each of the four bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite measures 140 square feet and features two sunny windows, wide pine floors, and a beautiful fireplace that could be adapted for use. It also has a sleek bathroom with white subway tile walls and a shower with pebble-rock flooring.

The primary suite is 224 square feet. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The primary suite bath features a walk-in shower with a subway tile surround and a pebble rock floor. Charlie Abrahams Photography

Next door is one of the original bedrooms, followed by the new second full bath, which has a marble countertop, dual sinks, a full tile shower, and tile flooring that resembles wood. The three secondary bedrooms range from 130 to 140 square feet.

This bedroom boasts a high ceiling. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The flooring in this bedroom is wood. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The other three bedrooms upstairs share this full bath. Charlie Abrahams Photography

Each of the upstairs bedrooms has at least two windows. Charlie Abrahams Photography

Back downstairs, a set of doors from the family room leads to the home’s stunning outdoor space, which is fully fenced in and surrounded by conservation land. Dotted with fruit trees, the space features a pea stone patio with a built-in fire pit and plenty of space for socializing or enjoying the peaceful environment. There’s also an outdoor shower tucked behind the home in a leafy nook.

A stone retaining wall steps down to the rolling backyard, which has a new gunite swimming pool with a bluestone patio on one side. Raised-bed gardens sit next to a chicken coop. (No chickens will be included in the sale.) The coop is next to a detached one-car garage that has extra storage.

The patio is surrounded by a rock wall in keeping with the 18th-century aesthetic. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The gunite pool is new. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The property offers raised garden beds and a chicken coop. Charlie Abrahams Photography

The home also has an unfinished basement with a newer gas and heating system. There’s also a generator and central air.

Poppy Troupe of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.

Poppy Troupe of Coldwell Banker Realty has the listing.