Al Horford out for Celtics-Suns after entering COVID-19 protocols

PHOENIX — Celtics forward Al Horford will miss Wednesday night’s game against the Suns because he has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

This will be Horford’s third COVID-19-related absence. Last October, he tested positive during the preseason and missed the season opener against the Knicks. Then, he tested positive again in May and had to sit out Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat.

When Horford missed the Celtics’ game against the Raptors last March due to personal reasons, questions emerged about his vaccination status, because Canada required all foreign nationals to be vaccinated in order to enter the country. Horford later told the Globe he was vaccinated.