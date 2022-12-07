Belgium forward Eden Hazard retires from international soccer

“A page turns today...” the Real Madrid player wrote on his Instagram page on Wednesday. “Thanks for all the happiness shared since 2008. Decided to end my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you guys...”

The 31-year-old winger made his debut with the national team in 2008 at the age of 17. He made 126 appearances and scored 33 goals.

Belgium forward Eden Hazard retired from international soccer on Wednesday, nearly a week after his country’s aging generation of players was eliminated from the World Cup.

Belgium was eliminated from the tournament after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco. Hazard failed to score in the group stage.

Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he would be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the tournament started.

Martinez’s exit coincides with the likely breakup of Belgium’s “Golden Generation,” an era featuring standout attacking players like Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku.

Hansi Flick staying as Germany coach despite World Cup flop

The German soccer federation maintained its trust in Hansi Flick as national team coach despite the disappointing World Cup performance.

Flick’s future was uncertain following Germany’s early World Cup exit, its third straight disappointing performance at a major tournament, and the former Bayern Munich coach was under pressure going into Wednesday’s meeting with federation president Bernd Neuendorf and vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Mistakes in defense, where Flick was unable to settle on his preferred back four, and an inability to put away chances cost Germany a place in the knockout round.

Germany’s record under Flick was also poor before the tournament. Flick took over from Joachim Löw last year after Germany’s second-round exit from the European Championship and has a contract through Euro 2024.

The federation still needs a replacement for Oliver Bierhoff, who ended an 18-year stint Monday when he agreed to resign as managing director of Germany’s national soccer teams and academy. Bierhoff might not have a direct replacement.

Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup.

FIFA fined the Croatians $53,000 after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.

The Serbian soccer federation was fined $21,300 for a political banner about neighboring Kosovo displayed in the locker room before playing Brazil in the team’s opening game.

It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent state for nearly 15 years, and the slogan “No Surrender.”

The Kosovo soccer federation formally complained to FIFA about the banner, which was hung over two Serbia players’ lockers on Nov. 24.

FIFA said the charge against Croatia related to “use of words and objects to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports event.”

Borjan was born in an ethnic Serbian region of Croatia. He and his family left their hometown in 1995 when it was taken by Croatian forces. The ethnic Serbs are said to have fled on tractors.

During Canada’s 4-1 loss on Nov. 27, one banner displayed by Croatia fans used a flag of tractor manufacturer John Deere and changed the marketing slogan to target Borjan.