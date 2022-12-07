Bills announce Von Miller will miss rest of season after knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ top pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday.

McDermott said the ligament damage was discovered during a previously scheduled exploratory surgery, which was conducted on Tuesday in Texas. Miller has missed one game since being hurt in the first half of a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Miller previously revealed he sustained damage to his meniscus.