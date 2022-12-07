fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMASS GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS TO WATCH

EMass. girls’ basketball: Committed to Northeastern, St. Mary’s Yirsy Queliz headlines Players to Watch

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2022, 50 minutes ago
A penetrator and creator, Yirsy Queliz (3) averaged 15.8 points in St. Mary's drive to the Division 3 state title last season.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Anna Foley, Andover — The 6-foot-3 senior center (16.9 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game in 2021-22) anchors one of the state’s top teams alongside Amelia Hanscom.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the 6-foot-2 junior from Aralington racked up 18.2 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game to power the Crusaders to the Division 3 semifinals.

Cyndea Labissiere, Woburn — A Lehigh soccer commit, the senior guard should take on an even great role after averaging 12.4 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, and 4 assists per game last year.

Margo Mattes, Brookline — A senior guard committed to Princeton, she led the Bay State Conference with 23.3 points per game last year.

Advertisement

Kate Olenik, Medfield — As a junior, she helped the Warriors advance to the Division 2 semifinals, averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Ava Orlando, NDA-Hingham — Orlando racked up 20.3 points, 6 assists, and 6 steals per game as a freshman last winter and returns as one of the state’s most dangerous playmakers.

Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s — Committed to Northeastern, the senior (15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists) steadies the defending champion Spartans alongside Niya Morgan and Kellyn Preira.

Katie Peterson, Franklin — A UMass lacrosse-bound senior, she averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game last year for the 22-2 Panthers.

Ashlee Talbot, Dracut — The Merrimack Valley Conference 2 MVP a season ago as a junior, she’ll look to build on a season in which she averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

Abigail Wright, Newton North — The Bay State Conference MVP as a junior, she averaged 22.1 points and 11.2 rebounds and played some of her best basketball in the tournament.

Other notables: Sophie Bradbury, East Bridgewater; Natalia Hall-Rosa, Bridgewater-Raynham; Amelia Hanscom, Andover; Grace McNamara, Scituate; Selina Monestime, Framingham; Niya Morgen, St. Mary’s; Shannon Patrick, Acton-Boxborough; Kellyn Preira, St. Mary’s; Kameron St. Pierre, Taunton; Brooke Walonis, Walpole

Advertisement

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video