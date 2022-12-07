Girls’ basketball notebook: Power trio of Abigail Wright, Selina Monestime and Margo Mattes has Bay State Conference buzzing with excitement

“All of us are already kind of planning in our heads a little bit for [league matchups], because we know they’re going to be tough games,” Wright said. “But I think tough games are more fun to play than easy games.”

Wright, Monestime, and Brookline senior Margo Mattes return as three of the Bay State Conference’s electric individual talents this season. They were the BSC’s top three scorers in points per game in 2021-22 and bound for Division 1 college programs.

Newton North senior Abigail Wright and Framingham senior Selina Monestime have been friends and AAU teammates (MCW Starz) since third grade. But when they step on the court during the winter, the smiles and hugs have to wait.

Wright, a 6-foot-2 forward who can score and defend at all three levels, announced her commitment to Harvard in November. She’s also less than three weeks removed from leading the Newton North girls’ volleyball team to a Division 1 state title, and hopes to build on last year’s state tournament run on the parquet, which included her buzzer-beater to help No. 24 seed North beat No. 8 Chelmsford, 46-45, in the Round of 16.

This season, the fourth-ranked Tigers are reinforced by St. Peter’s commit Lara Aguzzi, a senior guard who missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Maggie Scanlon, Nadia Briggs, Helen Ruane and Devon Burke also bolster the lineup. Coach Mo Hamel expects last year’s playoff experience to pay off as her squad matures.

“That postseason run, we kind of came together,” she said. “A season’s worth of struggles kind of played out in a really positive way.”

But the road, in league, is treacherous. Monestime is a 5-foot-11 senior guard with what Wright calls an “absolutely ridiculous” wingspan that helps her dominate on both ends of the floor.

Framingham's Selina Monestime (center), getting the jump on Natick defenders Alana Ciccarelli (11) and Madeline David (3) in a MIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game last year, will be counted upon to lead the Flyers as a senior captain. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The Albany-bound Monestime helped the Flyers win their first state tournament game in the six-year run for coach Kristen Audet-Fucarile. Monestime was quickly asking about open gym hours this fall to get in extra practice with her teammates.

“She has a coaching mentality, in the same sense of being a senior captain leader,” Audet-Fucarile said.

No. 18 Framingham went 1-19 during Audet-Fucarile’s second season in 2017-18. The Flyers finished 14-8 last year as the program continues to rise, and will have sisters Katie and Allie Regan back to boost the team.

Audet-Fucarile remembers when opponents barely cared that Framingham was on the schedule. Last year, for the first time she can recall for a girls’ game, the school had to unpack the full gym bleachers to fit the crowd of fans.

“That is something that they did. Those kids set that atmosphere up for future generations to be pumped about Framingham playing basketball here,” she said.

Brookline's Margo Mattes, here driving to the basket against Woburn's Casey Dangora in last year's MIAA Division 1 girls' basketball tournament, will be heading to Princeton next season. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

No. 16 Brookline also poses its own threat behind the Princeton-bound Mattes. The 5-foot-11 guard moved from Ohio last year and paced the BSC in scoring (23 points per game). Behind Mattes and senior co-star Geanna Bryant, the Warriors boast a high-powered offense.

“They’re not in a box. They’ll shoot the ball, they’ll dribble-drive, they’ll pass; they’re just all over the place,” Wright said of both Mattes and Monestime.

Collective conference talent matters more than ever in the second year under the MIAA’s statewide tournament and power ratings. Since opponent strength is a factor in determining overall team ratings, facing quality opponents in league play puts less stress on searching for high-level nonconference opponents.

Newton North girls' basketball coach Mo Hamel said that going up against tough conference opponents, such as Brookline, Framingham and Walpole, will only bolster her team's postseason resume. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“The fact that those teams are in our schedule, and they’re really tough games — we’re going to see them twice each — is actually just a super positive thing for me,” Hamel said.

But more plainly, the teams and players are excited to test each other once again. Audet-Fucarile recalls Framingham’s 75-69 win against Brookline on Feb. 21, when Monestime and Mattes each scored over 30 points. Expect more thrillers this winter.

“We won that game, but it was just like, everybody was sitting on the seat of their pants there,” Audet-Fucarile said. “Those are the games you want to be in.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Not to be forgotten in the Bay State Conference, fifth-ranked Walpole returns all 11 players from last year’s team, which finished 18-5 and advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals. The Timberwolves will be 2022 grad Natalie Griffin, who didn’t play at all due to an injury, but otherwise, everyone is back.

Senior Brooke Walonis, senior Haley Brigham, and sophomore Isabelle Adams all averaged 11 points per game a season ago. Catie Hurley and Grace Ryan, both seniors, round out an experienced and balanced starting five.

“Nothing good comes from looking ahead,” said Walpole coach Dave Wall. “We’ll try to get better every day and see what happens.”

▪ No. 7 Bishop Feehan, meanwhile, graduated six seniors from last year’s 21-3 team — including over 40 points per game — and has the challenge of moving on without Cam Fauria (now at Binghamton), Lydia Mordarski (Colby) and Co.

Fortunately for the Shamrocks, senior captains Mary Daley, Olivia Franciscus, and Sam Reale are back for another season. They’re hoping five sophomores and two juniors adjust to their first few weeks on varsity.

“Our seniors have worked hard to continue our culture of hard-nosed defense, offensive unselfishness, and aggressive basketball,” said coach Amy Dolores.

▪ No. 19 Scituate lost starting point guard Sarah Fogarty to a season-ending ACL injury. But four seniors — three-year starter Grace McNamara, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute-bound Emilia Rojik, and dependable Grace Love and Lindsey Hausmann — will help fill the void.

Trevor Hass contributed to this story.