Red Sox to sign reliever Kenley Jansen to two-year deal, per reports

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Jansen pitched for the Dodgers for 11 seasons, winning NL reliever of the year honors twice in 2016 and 2017. Jansen has been named an All-Star three times.

Jansen, 35, spent last season with the Braves, pitching in 64 innings in 65 games with a 3.38 ERA.

The Red Sox bullpen had a 4.59 ERA last year, producing a mandate for change. While the Sox already have signed lefthander Joely Rodríguez to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes a team option and reached agreement with righthander Chris Martin on a two-year deal worth a reported $17.5 million, they are hoping to continue bolstering their relief group. Jansen could do that.

“We came into this offseason on the pitching side of things wanting to add multiple arms to the bullpen, hopefully at least three, maybe more if we see the opportunity is there,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said on Monday at the Winter Meetings. “That was something we wanted to prioritize, targeting specific relievers we like, that we think will help us win games and bring ingredients that help the puzzle fit. It’s obviously an area we struggled in ‘22.

“A big part of the improvement we’re hoping to see has to come from getting more out of guys that are here and helping them reach their ceilings. That can really take us to the next level, but we also felt we couldn’t sit on our hands with the group we had. We had to go out and add to it and we’re in the middle of doing that.”

Jansen, who is from Curaçao, began his career in the minors as a catcher before converting to pitcher in 2009. He made his MLB debut in July 2010.

