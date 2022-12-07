Catholic Memorial remaining in Division 2 in football; Central Catholic, Everett, Springfield Central appeal to remain in Division 1

Tewksbury appealed to move up from D5 to D4 and Bishop Fenwick appealed to remain in D5 instead of D6.

Two-time defending Division 2 state champion Catholic Memorial will remain in D2 as determined by the proposed alignments, which account for enrollment and private school status. Division 1 powers Central Catholic, Everett, and Springfield Central were also placed in Division 2 by the MIAA, but appealed to remain in D1.

The MIAA has released proposed fall tournament alignments for the 2023-25 cycle, through the first round of appeals, with a few noteworthy changes in fooball.

Perennial Division 2 contenders Mansfield and Milford were placed in D3 under the new alignment and did not request an appeal.

Cambridge, Revere, Lynn Classical, Greater Lowell, Malden, and Medford were among the schools that successfully appealed to move down one or more divisions from the proposed alignments. Shawsheen will remain in Division 5 instead of a proposed move to Division 2.

Rule changes

In a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, the MIAA’s board of directors voted on 43 rule changes for the 2023-25 cycle, including a number of sport specific items.

For football, the board voted to amend rule 69.3.1.4 regarding the enforcement of penalties during overtime periods. Previously, the rule allowed for teams to have the option for an untimed down (among other options) if the opposing team commits a live-ball personal foul or unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the last play of an overtime period. The board voted to expand that option to any play of an overtime period in which there is a change of possession.

In addition, the board recommended that all football games have five officials going forward. A few conferences, such as the Hockomock League, already have an agreement to seek five officials, but the number of available officials has decreased from 130 to 85 for the league in a one-year span, creating scheduling challenges.

“It definitely leads to a better officiated game with that extra set of eyes,” said Mansfield football coach Mike Redding. “The problem is going to be the number of officials. We’re already staggering games on Thursday and Friday nights, and Saturdays. The big challenge will be finding those officials to fill those games. So we’ve talked at league meetings about ways to get new officials, like considering higher pay for officials. It’s definitely an ongoing challenge.”

A proposal for all football non-playoff games to shift from 12-minute quarters to 10-minute quarters, with the option for eight-minute quarters if agreed by both coaching staffs, was denied, 14-6.

Other rule changes approved by the board (pending approval from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council by Feb. 1, 2023).

⋅ Removal of the rules requiring an automatic two-game suspension for players or coaches disqualified in baseball, ice hockey, or soccer.

⋅ Protective goggles are not required for field hockey competition.

⋅ In ice hockey, a running clock will be used when the goal differential reaches 10 goals at any time or six goals anytime in the third period.

⋅ Removal of the rule disqualifying an ice hockey player or coach from the entire MIAA tournament if they are disqualified from a game.

⋅ Increase the number of yellow cards in soccer that would result in a suspension from three to five, and all suspensions within this rule remain one game.

⋅ Increase the number of yellow and red cards in soccer that would eliminate a team from the MIAA tournament from 15 to 17 total cards.

⋅ Wrestlers must weigh-in at base weight on 50 percent of regular-season varsity days of competition, as opposed to 60 percent of those days.



