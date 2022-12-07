Rams likely to activate quarterback Baker Mayfield for Thursday’s game against Raiders

LOS ANGELES — Coach Sean McVay said Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.
McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.
“I mean, it would be unprecedented from my experiences, because of everything that a quarterback is asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said. “But I do think that he'd be capable of it if we asked.”
Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to join the Rams (3-9), a defending Super Bowl champion on a six-game losing streak. The longtime Cleveland Browns starter asked to be waived by the Panthers after falling to the third string on their depth chart.
Although McVay has been a fan of Mayfield’s talents for many years, the coach acknowledged the Rams are scrambling for solutions with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a bruised spinal cord, his season likely over.
Wolford wasn't terribly sharp in the Rams' loss to Seattle last weekend, and he has been dealing with a neck injury for several weeks. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins was ineffective as a passer two weeks ago in Los Angeles' loss at Kansas City.
Enter Mayfield, who won McVay’s personal respect when they talked football while sitting together on a flight to the NFL Draft combine in 2018. McVay has enjoyed NFL success with Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff at the controls of his offense, and the chance to see Mayfield up close was compelling.
