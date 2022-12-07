Rams likely to activate quarterback Baker Mayfield for Thursday’s game against Raiders

LOS ANGELES — Coach Sean McVay said Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.

McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.

“I mean, it would be unprecedented from my experiences, because of everything that a quarterback is asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said. “But I do think that he'd be capable of it if we asked.”