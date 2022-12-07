Red Sox agree to deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox have signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal with a posting fee of $15.4 million for the Orix Buffaloes bringing the total cost to $105.4 million, a league source confirmed.

Yoshida, 29, hit .336/.449/.559 with 21 homers and a 1.007 OPS in 515 plate appearances in the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Yoshida possesses elite bat-to-ball skills, striking out just 42 times last year with 82 walks.