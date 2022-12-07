fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox agree to deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated December 7, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Masataka Yoshida, right, hit 21 home runs and had 88 RBIs for the Orix Buffaloes last seasonMatt Slocum/Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox have signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal with a posting fee of $15.4 million for the Orix Buffaloes bringing the total cost to $105.4 million, a league source confirmed.

Yoshida, 29, hit .336/.449/.559 with 21 homers and a 1.007 OPS in 515 plate appearances in the Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Yoshida possesses elite bat-to-ball skills, striking out just 42 times last year with 82 walks.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

