Red Sox agree to deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida

SAN DIEGO — The Red Sox have signed Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal with a posting fee of $15.4 million for the Orix Buffaloes bringing the total cost to $105.4 million, a league source confirmed.
Yoshida, 29, hit .336/.449/.559 with 21 homers and a 1.007 OPS in 515 plate appearances in the Nippon Professional Baseball league.
Yoshida possesses elite bat-to-ball skills, striking out just 42 times last year with 82 walks.
Chaim Bloom on Yoshida: "He's someone that we really like and spent a lot of time on. Really, really good hitter, quality at-bat. Great talent."— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 7, 2022
(Bloom said this without telling us he had signed Yoshida.) https://t.co/crD3Nj3ZOf
Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.