Taylor Hall scores two as Bruins shut out Avalanche

Linus Ullmark (23 saves) improved his league-best mark to 15-1-0 with his second shutout of the season.

Led by a pair of Taylor Hall goals, and singles from David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic, the Bruins improved to 21-3-1 and pulled into a first-place tie with New Jersey with 43 points in the NHL’s overall standings.

DENVER — The Bruins, the NHL’s hottest team at sea level this season with their stunning 14-0-1 record on home ice, moved to the mile-high climes of Colorado Wednesday night and tagged the Avalanche with a 4-0 defeat here at Ball Arena.

Hall, whose markers provided the 2-0 and 4-0 leads, now has 11 goals for the season, five of those in the last four games. The former No. 1 draft pick has a legit shot for 30 goals this season — a plateau he has reached but once in his NHL career, during his MVP season (2017-’18) with New Jersey.

The Bruins improved their record to 21-3-1 (43 points, .860) through 25 games. With 57 games remaining in the regular season, they now could play .500 the remainder of the way and finish with 100 points.

They are back at it Friday night in Tempe, Ariz., stop No. 2 on a three-game road trip that wraps up Sunday in Vegas.

A fast, strong start was No. 1 on coach Jim Montgomery’s checklist. He didn’t get it.

“You’ve got to start well here … and it’s the beginning of a good road trip for us,” Montgomery said following the morning workout at Ball Arena. “The first 10 minutes here are really important. They always have been.

“I know they’re depleted, but you need to start fast here.”

Both sides were fairly sleepy for the first 10-12 minutes, but the Bruins did finally get some traction later in the period, finishing with a 15-11 shot edge. The scoreboard remained 0-0 at the 20:00 minute mark.

The Avalanche entered the night 13-9-1, clinging to a spot in the wildcard playoff mix, a far cry from the club that beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in last season’s Cup Final. But as Montgomery noted, they’ve been hit hard this season by the Injury bug.

Both Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson, the former Northeastern backliner, recently joined the walking wounded. Both could be out upward of a month with upper body injuries.

The Avalanche also have been without team captain Gabriel Landeskog, dating back to his knee surgery only two weeks into the new season. So, yes, they are the defending Cup champs, but due to injury the roster is running thin on Gorilla Tape. Boxborough-raised Cal Burke made his NHL debut for the Avalanche, pivoting a fourth line that had Dryden Hunt to his left and Jean-Lucy Foudy to his right. Burke played four seasons at Notre Dame, some of that time with ex-Bruin Anders Bjork on the Irish roster, and turned pro as a free agent after graduating from South Bend in the spring of 2020.

Burke grew up a Bruins fans, making the night all the sweeter, he said. His parents were in the stands for his debut.

Pastrnak finally broke the scoreless tie 4:49 into the second period, ripping off one of his patented one-time slappers, this time at even strength. David Krejci carried behind the net and dished out of a soft backhand feed from near the goal line. Pastrnak was unloading before the puck reached his wheelhouse, delivering his 18th goal of the season.

Just over six minutes later, at 9:50, Hall bumped the lead to 2-0, with a forehand putaway off a Charlie Coyle feed from the right side. Hall slipped under Erik Johnson to take up residence at the top of the crease and the cool-handed Coyle threaded a feed by a sprawled Sam Girard in the slot.

It was Hall’s 10th goal of the season, his fourth in the last four games.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.