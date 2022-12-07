Nepal votes counted, but new government could take days

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has finished counting the votes that were cast in the Nov. 20 parliamentary elections, an election official said Wednesday, in polls that will ultimately determine the next prime minister.

But formation of a new government could take days as no single party has secured a majority in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament.

Election Commission spokesperson Guru Wagle said Wednesday that all votes have been counted and results are being sent to the political parties. Once the new House convenes, the prime minister is chosen among them with the support of at least half the total members.